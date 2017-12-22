Mary Helen (Kotschwar) Quick, 92, joined her husband and a host of family and friends

in the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

Mary Helen was born January 2, 1925, in her grandfather’s rural home south of

Maywood, Nebraska to Joseph and Jennie I. (Loghry) Kotschwar. Her five-year-old

brother carried her, upside down, and handed the crying baby to his mother,

saying, “Doll”. For her family, it was a name that stuck. At the age of four, she had

eyes on her brother’s lovely red lunch pail, so she started to school. For four years

she thrived under the guidance of “Miss Daisy” Novotny. The unexpected loss of her

beloved brother, Cecil, in 1935 affected her deeply. She graduated from Curtis High

School in 1941 and started teaching at the age of 16 in a rural school for $25 a month.

Her good friend, Evelyn Quick, talked Mary into going out with her brother, Cliff, when

he returned from the service after WWII. They were married August 17, 1948 at Quick,

Nebraska. Cliff’s first position as County Agent was at Stapleton where they maintained

life-long friends with many in the community.

In 1958 they moved to Alliance where they remained for the rest of their lives. She was

an active member of the First Baptist Church and a charter member of the Happy

Homemakers Extension Club. Mary was a devoted housewife. Her house was always

impeccable and guests and grandchildren were always welcome at mealtime. She was

often seen hanging her clothes out and doing chores in the yard. Thanks to great

neighbors, Dave and Linda Ocken, Leanne and Darin Hill, and Sue Mashburn, she

was able to stay in her own home until age 90.

She is survived by her son, Cliff Jr. (Bonnie) Quick of Callaway, her daughter Marla

(Roger) Wade of Hemingford, and her son Monte (Tamara) Quick of Larned, Kan.;

grandchildren, Holly Wade, Aaron (Cara) Wade, Kyle (Sarah) Wade, Caleb (Cynthia)

Quick, Corrine Quick and Reagan Quick; and her great-grandchildren, Camden,

Bryce, Amelia, Vayda, Presley and Hattie Mae Wade, and Esther, Cora and Abigail

Quick. She is also survived by her beloved sister Jennie Lou Cook, her sister-in-law

Gwen Quick and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her

parents; her husband; her brothers Cecil, Phillip, Paul and Chet and their wives;

her grandson Andrei Quick; brother-in-law’s, Eldon Cook, Aaron (Genevieve) Quick

and Bob Quick, and her sister-in-law Evelyn Hansen.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at the First Baptist Church

in Alliance, Reverend Paul Livingston will officiate. Burial will be Wednesday,

December 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in

Maxwell, Reverend Doug Delp will officiate.

Memorials may be given to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 114, Alliance,

Nebraska, 69301, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

