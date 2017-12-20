Opal Margaret (Cox) Johnson, 99, died Monday, December 18, 2017 at Highland Park

Care Center in Alliance, Nebraska.

Opal Margaret Cox was born April 28, 1918 in Newell, South Dakota to Winfield &

Drucilla Cox of Vale, South Dakota.

Opal grew up in the Lead-Deadwood area. She got to witness Mt. Rushmore being built

and often told of the time she got to sit on Teddy Roosevelt’s nose while it was being

constructed. She also attended the first ever Sturgis Rally in August, 1938, her and Arthur

went on to attend the rally 48 times.

Opal was united in marriage to Arthur Johnson on November 1, 1939 in Vale, South Dakota.

They celebrated 69 years of marriage when Arthur passed in 2009.

On February 4, 1954 Opal & Arthur adopted their first child, a daughter, Dianne.

In July of 1965 the family doubled in size when they adopted Ronda, Edward & Darrell.

Opal spent her time being a busy farmer’s wife with 3 meals on the table every single

day and a roast beef dinner every Sunday after church. She was an accomplished seamstress

and a wonderful cook. She also loved scrapbooking and has many scrapbooks with

everything a history buff might want to see. She was also very involved with the

First Baptist Church.

Opal is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Arthur, her daughter Dianne,

her parents, her brothers, Gayle & Delmar and her great granddaughter, Patience Melton.

Survivors include her children, Edward Johnson of Scottsbluff, Darrell (Colette) Johnson

of Alliance, Ronda (Luis) Vallejo of Kansas City, MO and her son in law Monte (Linda)

Zillinger of Ft. Worth, TX, her grandchildren, Morgan, Tara and Trevor Johnson,

Ashley Newhoff, Lindsey (Christin) Riemer, Jessica and Paige Johnson, Aubrey, Kenna,

Chase, Lane, Avalon & Cross Vallejo, Candice (Carlos) Calderon, Eric (Amy) Zillinger,

and Courtney (Michael) Melton. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and

numerous nieces and nephews. Her brothers- in- law, Dale (Jeanne) Johnson

and Larry Brennan, and sisters-in -law Lucille Appleby and Gladys also survive.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the First

Baptist Church in Alliance with Pastor Paul Livingston officiating. Burial will be in

the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. at the

Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent to Highland Park Care Center, Regional West Hospice

or First Baptist Church.