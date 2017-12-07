Alliance Community Choir To Present Christmas Cantata

A performance of Pepper Choplin’s Christmas Musical Celebration, “Night of the Father’s Love”‘ will be presented by the Alliance Community Choir. The first of two performances will be Sunday, December 10th at 3:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. The program will also be presented Wednesday, December 13th at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 7:00 p.m.

The choir will be dedicating the performances in memory of Kathy Graham. The choir is directed by Becky Mitchell and accompanied by Cynthia Horn. There will be a free-will offering at each performance.

Please note the dates and times.