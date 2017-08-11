Dairy Cattle, Goat, and Rabbit Results

Dairy Cattle Results:
Delaney Childers Box Butte Dairy Cattle Int. Dairy Showmanship purple
Delaney Childers Box Butte Dairy Cattle Jersey purple
Dairy Goat Results:
Jacob Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061001 Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship blue
Ashley Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061001 Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple
Emily Johnston Box Butte Dairy Goat G061001 Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple Jr Dairy Goat Showman
Catherine Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061002 Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple
Shelby Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061002 Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple Int Dairy Goat Showman Reserve Champion
Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061003 Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple Sr Dairy Goat Showman Grand Champion
Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061003 Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship blue
Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061004 Age Under 5 Months purple Champion Dairy Goat
Shelby Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061004 Age Under 5 Months purple Rs Champion Dairy Goat
Emily Johnston Box Butte Dairy Goat G061005 Age 5 Months to 8 Months purple
Catherine Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061006 Age 8 Months to 1 Year purple
Jacob Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061006 Age 8 Months to 1 Year blue
Ashley Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061008 Under 2 Years – Milking Doe purple
Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061009 Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years purple
Shelby Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061009 Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years purple
Emily Johnston Box Butte Dairy Goat G061009 Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years blue
Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061012 Mother – Daughter purple
Shelby Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061012 Mother – Daughter purple
Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061013 Best Dressed Goat purple
Emily Johnston Box Butte Dairy Goat G061013 Best Dressed Goat purple
Rabbit Results:
Ashley Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085001 Jr. Rabbit Showmanship blue Rs Jr Rabbit Showman
Mollie Peterson Box Butte Rabbit G085001 Jr. Rabbit Showmanship purple Jr Rabbit Showman
Shawna Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship blue
Sierra Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship blue
Shelbee Burke Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship purple Int Rabbit Showman Grand Champion
Shelby Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship purple
Braden Connor Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship purple Rs Int Rabbit Showman
Kelsey Horton Box Butte Rabbit G085003 Sr. Rabbit Showmanship purple Rs Sr Rabbit Showman
Brett Prelle Box Butte Rabbit G085003 Sr. Rabbit Showmanship purple Sr Rabbit Showman Reserve Champion
Seth Clark Box Butte Rabbit G085004 Br. Fancy- English Angora blue
Shelbee Burke Box Butte Rabbit G085009 Br. Fancy- Dutch purple
Seth Clark Box Butte Rabbit G085009 Br. Fancy- Dutch blue
Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Rabbit G085009 Br. Fancy- Dutch red
Ashley Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085010 Br. Fancy- Dwarf Hotot blue
Shelby Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085010 Br. Fancy- Dwarf Hotot blue
Braden Connor Box Butte Rabbit G085015 Br. Fancy- Havana purple Best of Show Rabbit
Kelsey Horton Box Butte Rabbit G085016 Br. Fancy- Himalayan purple
Brett Prelle Box Butte Rabbit G085016 Br. Fancy- Himalayan purple
Tyler Vogel Box Butte Rabbit G085019 Br. Fancy- Holland Lop blue
Seth Clark Box Butte Rabbit G085020 Br. Fancy- Mini Lop purple
Shawna Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex blue
Shelbee Burke Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex blue
Ashley Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple
Shelby Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple
Mollie Peterson Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple
Mollie Peterson Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple Rs Best of Show Rabbit
Mollie Peterson Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple
Sierra Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085022 Br. Fancy- Netherland Dwarf purple
Shawna Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085023 Br. Fancy- Polish purple
Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Rabbit G085048 Satin blue
Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Rabbit G085054 Individual Stewer purple
