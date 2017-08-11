Dairy Cattle, Goat, and Rabbit Results

Dairy Cattle Results:

Delaney Childers Box Butte Dairy Cattle Int. Dairy Showmanship purple

Delaney Childers Box Butte Dairy Cattle Jersey purple

Dairy Goat Results:

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061001 Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship blue

Ashley Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061001 Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple

Emily Johnston Box Butte Dairy Goat G061001 Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple Jr Dairy Goat Showman

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061002 Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple

Shelby Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061002 Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple Int Dairy Goat Showman Reserve Champion

Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061003 Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship purple Sr Dairy Goat Showman Grand Champion

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061003 Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship blue

Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061004 Age Under 5 Months purple Champion Dairy Goat

Shelby Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061004 Age Under 5 Months purple Rs Champion Dairy Goat

Emily Johnston Box Butte Dairy Goat G061005 Age 5 Months to 8 Months purple

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061006 Age 8 Months to 1 Year purple

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061006 Age 8 Months to 1 Year blue

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Dairy Goat G061006 Age 8 Months to 1 Year blue

Ashley Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061008 Under 2 Years – Milking Doe purple

Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061009 Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years purple

Shelby Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061009 Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years purple

Emily Johnston Box Butte Dairy Goat G061009 Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years blue

Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061012 Mother – Daughter purple

Shelby Carr Box Butte Dairy Goat G061012 Mother – Daughter purple

Madison Adam Box Butte Dairy Goat G061013 Best Dressed Goat purple

Emily Johnston Box Butte Dairy Goat G061013 Best Dressed Goat purple

Rabbit Results:

Ashley Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085001 Jr. Rabbit Showmanship blue Rs Jr Rabbit Showman

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Rabbit G085001 Jr. Rabbit Showmanship purple Jr Rabbit Showman

Shawna Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship blue

Sierra Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship blue

Shelbee Burke Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship purple Int Rabbit Showman Grand Champion

Shelby Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship purple

Braden Connor Box Butte Rabbit G085002 Int. Rabbit Showmanship purple Rs Int Rabbit Showman

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Rabbit G085003 Sr. Rabbit Showmanship purple Rs Sr Rabbit Showman

Brett Prelle Box Butte Rabbit G085003 Sr. Rabbit Showmanship purple Sr Rabbit Showman Reserve Champion

Seth Clark Box Butte Rabbit G085004 Br. Fancy- English Angora blue

Shelbee Burke Box Butte Rabbit G085009 Br. Fancy- Dutch purple

Seth Clark Box Butte Rabbit G085009 Br. Fancy- Dutch blue

Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Rabbit G085009 Br. Fancy- Dutch red

Ashley Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085010 Br. Fancy- Dwarf Hotot blue

Shelby Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085010 Br. Fancy- Dwarf Hotot blue

Braden Connor Box Butte Rabbit G085015 Br. Fancy- Havana purple Best of Show Rabbit

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Rabbit G085016 Br. Fancy- Himalayan purple

Brett Prelle Box Butte Rabbit G085016 Br. Fancy- Himalayan purple

Tyler Vogel Box Butte Rabbit G085019 Br. Fancy- Holland Lop blue

Seth Clark Box Butte Rabbit G085020 Br. Fancy- Mini Lop purple

Shawna Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex blue

Shelbee Burke Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex blue

Ashley Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple

Ashley Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple

Shelby Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple

Shelby Carr Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple Rs Best of Show Rabbit

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Rabbit G085021 Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple

Sierra Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085022 Br. Fancy- Netherland Dwarf purple

Shawna Banks Box Butte Rabbit G085023 Br. Fancy- Polish purple

Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Rabbit G085048 Satin blue

Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Rabbit G085054 Individual Stewer purple