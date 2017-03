CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Parts of Wyoming temporarily lost 911 service on Monday.

Chris Petry of the Wyoming Public Service Commission says the outage Monday morning affected Natrona, Campbell, Fremont, Sheridan and Johnson counties.

Petry says CenturyLink has made temporary fixes to restore part of the service and is working on a permanent repair.

He says he doesn’t know what caused the outage.