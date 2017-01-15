$9 Min. Wage Creates Hiring Challenge for Nebraska Parks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Seasonal workers who mow lawns, scrub toilets and answer phones at Nebraska’s state parks can command a higher salary, thanks to the state’s $9 minimum wage.

State government is exempt from the minimum wage requirement, but officials with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission say the increase has forced them to offer more money to compete with higher-paying private sector jobs.

The commission has already started raising wages and is now asking lawmakers for the authority to draw nearly $407,000 from an existing cash fund.

Nebraska hires about 900 temporary and seasonal employees each year to work in parks throughout the state, mostly during the peak spring and summer months. Park officials say they’re critical in a variety of jobs, such as maintenance, guiding tourists and wrangling horses.