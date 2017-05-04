Former Huskers To Attend NFL Mini Camps

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

A total of 12 former Huskers will begin their professional career, as NFL teams conduct mini-camps and tryouts beginning this week.

In addition to Nathan Gerry, a fifth-round selection by Philadelphia in last week’s NFL Draft, five other Huskers signed free agent contracts over the weekend, including Josh Banderas (Denver), Terrell Newby (Minnesota), Brandon Reilly (Buffalo), Alonzo Moore (Kansas City) and Cethan Carter (Cincinnati).

Banderas led NU with 93 tackles, including 40, solo stops en route to earning All-Big Ten accolades in 2016. The co-captain finished his career with 232 tackles to rank 19th in school history. Newby led the Husker ground attack with 879 yards, including a pair of 100-yard games, and seven scores, as he captured All-Big Ten honors in 2016.

Reilly and Moore were two of the Huskers’ top three receiving threats in 2016 despite battling injuries for parts of the year, as both players averaged more than 18 yards per catch. Reilly had 21 catches for 412 yards and two TDS with both coming the bowl game against Tennessee. Moore finished with 20 catches for 375 yards, including three grabs of at least 50 yards.

Carter rounds out the group, as the three-year starter at tight end hauled in 59 career catches as a Husker. As a senior, he had 19 catches for 190 yards, including a season-long 33-yard grab against Tennessee.

In addition, six other Huskers have been invited to tryout camps, including Tommy Armstrong Jr. (Minnesota), Sam Hahn (Minnesota), Kevin Maurice (Jacksonville), Michael Rose-Ivey (Chicago), Dylan Utter (Minnesota) and Jordan Westerkamp (Tampa Bay).