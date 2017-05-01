Lloyd Goldstedt, 82

Funeral services for Lloyd Goldstedt of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Father Todd Philipsen officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Chadron.

Mr. Goldstedt passed away on April 29, 2017 at Crestview Care Center.

Lloyd was born on July 12, 1934 in Hyannis, Nebraska.

He was 82.

A memorial has been established for the Colorado Hands and Voices. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Visitation at the church on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.