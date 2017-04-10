CSC Football: Former Cardinal Teammates Key Components to Eagles’ Success in 2017

The Chadron State spring football game is less than two weeks away and the team continues to work through afternoon practices on weekdays.

A pair of former Chadron High School teammates should both see plenty of action this fall and get to carry forward their careers together.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Keenan Johnson stepped up to lead the Eagles in tackles with 74 in 2016. He tells us what he’s working on most in spring camp.

Johnson will be lined up on the first defensive down of 2017 at Fort Lewis as a starter, but there is competition for the other spots around him. Departed seniors Courtland Joshua and Alex Sleep will need to be replaced, and Cooper Mirich, who emerged in five games last fall to make 21 tackles and intercept a pass is not returning along with two other veterans.

Tyler Lewis and Merritt Crabtree, the team’s third-leading tackler a year ago, will be back for 2017 and Johnson talked about the competition for spots:



Keenan Johnson (11) is CSC’s top returning tackler and will be joined by Kyle Temple on the Eagles defensive unit this fall. (Photo: CSC Athletics)

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Larson noted Lane Helgoth and Travis Wilson as two new additions that are standing out in spring camp at the position.

On offense, Johnson’s high school teammate in Chadron, Jackson Dickerson, could see his breakout season happen this fall after missing most of 2016 with an injury. Dickerson told us at practice that he’s excited to be back and said CSC is young, but has depth at the receiver position.

Dickerson says his goals for spring ball are to bring an attitude, great effort and look to get better each day. And it’s a great attitude that he sees from Johnson, his former high school teammate and now fellow Eagle.

Injuries have decimated CSC the past two seasons and the team has been taking a “next man up” approach as its depth is put to the test. Head Coach Jay Long gave a spirited talk to the team on the field after practice last week and Dickerson explained what he took from Coach Long’s message.



Coach Long talks about stepping up when your time comes after practice.

(Photo: Dave Collins)

A threat to catch the football downfield, in the slot, or on the edge to burst forward for big yardage, we’ll see if the coaching staff tries to utilize Dickerson in the special team’s return game this fall as well with Cody Paul graduating and Dickerson’s excellent speed.



Dickerson lifted into the air by teammates after scoring a touchdown at Colorado Mines – 2016.

(Photo: CSC Athletics)

With as much skill and ability as these two former Cardinals have they both said they were happy they only had to go against each other in camp and not face off on Saturdays as opponents.