(Audio Report) APS Board Of Education Approves Design And Construction Documents For Post Tension Concrete Track



The Alliance Board of Education once again took action towards building a new Track at Bulldog Stadium during Monday nights regular meeting. At the February 6th meeting Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker shared preliminary estimates on 2 different options for the track, an asphalt base or a post tension concrete base. Dr. Unzicker reported to the board that the asphalt base would cost less than the $600,000 original estimate, and would have an expected life of around 20 years, while the post tension concrete base option would be closer to the $600,000, but would last upwards of 10-12 years longer. After discussing both options, the Board approved the design and construction document phase for the post tension concrete base for the track. Dr. Unzicker says the next step will be contacting the Engineering firm to begin the design build process.

Dr. Unzicker says the Track Committee will continue their fundraising efforts and have raised close to $300,000 so far. Anyone wishing to make a donation may contact Dr. Unzicker at 308-762-5475