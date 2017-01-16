Dawes County 4-H Breeding Ewe Scholarship Program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Dawes County 4-H Breeding Ewe Scholarship. All youth enrolled in Dawes County 4-H, who meets member age requirements before January 1, are eligible to apply. The recipient will receive their lamb at the Sheep / Goat Weigh-In on May 30, 2017, and will be responsible for all care after this time. In addition, the youth must show the lamb at the Dawes County Fair in the breeding class before taking it home to start or improve their own herd.

Application forms are available at the Dawes County Extension Office or online at http://extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawes/4h/.

Completed forms must be submitted to the Extension Office by March 31. For more information, please contact Terri Lemmon at 308-432-3373.

Dawes County 4-H appreciates the Lambert Family for their generous donation of a breeding ewe.