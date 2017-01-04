David Joe Summers, 55, of Cartersville, GA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017, in Newnan, GA, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 20, 1961, in Rushville, NE, to Jack and Aldene (Dorshorst) Summers of Hay Springs, NE. Dave lived in Hay Springs until moving to Syracuse, NE, in 1971. He graduated from Syracuse High School in 1980, attended The University of Nebraska in Lincoln and later graduated from Southeast Community College where he received a Degree in Electronics in 1985.

After graduating from Southeast Community College, Dave went to work for Electronic Contracting Company of Lincoln for two years. He then opened a restaurant in Lincoln called Bash Rip Rocks. He ran the restaurant for three years before moving to Cartersville, GA, and began working for First Signal Inc., which brought him back into the electronics field again. He spent seven years at First Signal, Inc. His experience there prepared him for his 20 year career at Southwestern Communication/Richardson where he went on to receive the Southwestern Communication Sales Person of the Year award in 2012. Dave enjoyed working for Southwestern Communication/Richardson because of his fellow employees and the friends he made in the hospitals he called upon and served.



When he wasn’t at work, he taught himself to be a top-notch fix-it man taking care of his apartment complex he owned in Cartersville. He also enjoyed playing tennis and golf as well as boating with family and friends. Dave also looked forward to the boating trips at Table Rock Lake. He made many trips back “home” to see his family and friends, but it was always scheduled to cheer on the Huskers at Memorial Stadium. His most enjoyable time away from family was his yearly trip with his brother Bruce and the Colorado crew.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Brianna Summers, of Cartersville, his step-daughter, Brittany Luxon, of Boston, Massachusetts, and their mother Candy Pittard, of Cartersville, his mother, Aldene Summers of Lexington, his brother Bruce & Kathy Summers of Ft. Collins, CO, and sister LuAnn & Dan Clark of Lexington, and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Summers of Syracuse in 1978.

Memorial services will be held in Cartersville on Thursday, January 5, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home. Services in his hometown of Syracuse will be heldSaturday, January 7, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home. His final burial will be in Hay Springs NE on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the Hay Springs cemetery.

Memorials can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or to the Syracuse High School Class of 1980 Scholarship Fund at Syracuse High School, Syracuse, NE.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE 402-269-2441

