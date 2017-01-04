Ed Hollstein, 104

Funeral services for Ed Hollstein of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 2:00 PM with Reverend Paul Smith officiating at the United Methodist Church in Rushville. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2016 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Church.

Edmund William Hollstein passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Pioneer Manor nursing home in Hay Springs, Nebraska, on December 31, 2016. He was 104 years old.

Ed was born in Hay Springs on September 28, 1912, to Will and Elsie Hollstein. He was the oldest of 10 children. He attended Hay Springs Public Schools. He was sent home crying his first day of school because he was only four years old. He had to wait until his fifth birthday to start school. During his teenage years he shined shoes, worked in a confectionary, and at Stiehl’s grocery store. He graduated from high school in 1930.

Ed and his friend, Elmo Richman rode the cattle train to Omaha and enrolled at the University of Nebraska. He later spent a year and half in Washington D.C, where he worked a government job and attended George Washington University Law School. He finished his law degree in 1938 at the University of Nebraska.

A highlight of his time in Washington D.C. was attending church and seeing President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was so close that he could have shaken his hand. Ed was proud to be a lifelong Democrat and often said, “Once a Democrat, always a Democrat“.

Ed returned to Rushville to begin his law practice. After his service in the U.S. Army, he once again returned to his beloved Sheridan County, or “God’s country,” in his words. Ed practiced law in Rushville for over 60 years

On July 7, 1945 Ed eloped to Colorado with his bride, Marian Marcy, marrying in Kit Carson, Colorado. Together, they had four daughters, Mary Anne, Linda, Susan, and Irene.

In addition to practicing law, Ed had a love for the land and enjoyed farming and tending to his small herd of cattle.

Community was important to Ed. He was involved in Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Rushville School Board, ESU #12, Methodist Church, Chadron State College Foundation Trustee, among others.

He was proud of receiving an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree from Chadron State College. In 2002 Ed and Marian were honored as Rushville’s citizens of the year.

Ed and Marian wanted “Education to be their Legacy” and have provided generous scholarships not only for high school students, but to adults who desire to attain a higher education.

Ed was a unique individual. He had a strong drive to succeed, a sense of humor, compassion for animals and love for family.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Marian; his parents, Will and Elsie; brothers, Bill and Freddy; sisters Maxine, Irene, Shela, and Shirley; son-in-law’s, Jerry Retherford and Fritz Wefso; granddaughters, Cyndi Kull and Alicia Ocken.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Anne Wefso, of Rushville, Neb.; Linda Ocken (Dave) of Alliance, Neb., Susan Retherford of Colorado Springs, Col., and Irene Nedved of Lincoln, Neb.He is also survived by Sisters, Delored Partridge of Lincoln, NE, Delilah Coffer of Omaha, NE, and a Brother Bob (Joy) Hollstein of Mcallen, Texas. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and countless extended family.

An Ed Hollstein memorial has been established or donors may give to a charity of their choice. As a tribute to Ed’s generous memory, his daughters suggest that family and friends reach out and do a kind deed for someone in need.