Marguerite “Margie” Hopkins entered into eternal life December 23, 2016 at her home with family at her side.

She is survived by her children, Beth Smith of Alliance, Butch Hopkins (Dee) of Cheyenne, WY and Ginger Erickson (David) of Rawlins, WY, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George, her parents, numerous sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 2, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne, WY.

