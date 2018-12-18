7th Street Dance Studio recital raised $3,500 for Jane’s Closet

By Brian C. Kuhn

Box Butte General Hospital



“We can dance, we can dance, everybody look at your hands. We can dance, we can dance, everybody’s takin’ a chance.” Those lyrics by Men Without Hats fit Lori Davis’ decision to take a chance to see if her 7th Street Dance Studio performers could raise money for Jane’s Closet.



The relatively new owner of the Studio held a Dancers Fighting Cancer dance recital Sunday, December 9. The Recital raised an amazing $3,500 for Jane’s Closet. The check was presented Tuesday, Dec. 18 to a very appreciative Jane’s Closet representative and BBGH CEO Lori Mazanec.

Those present were Lori D.’s son and husband Jeremy and Scott, Lori D., Jaiden Krug, Lori M., and Jaiden’s mom, 7th Street’s office manager Chandra Krug. She’s holding one of the members of the pre-school class, with the rest of them smiling in front. Jane’s Closet provides material and products that are designed to help area residents diagnosed with cancer cope with the disease. The organization also provides monetary support for cancer patients and their families to help them with expenses (e.g. travel and lodging).

Box Butte County area residents who may know of a family in the midst of coping with cancer can contact Mary Goodell at (308) 761-3423.