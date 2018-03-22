73 Teams, 175 Games Scheduled For Chadron State Hoop Shoot This Weekend

Seventy-three teams have entered the annual Hoop Shoot sponsored by the Chadron State College men’s and women’s basketball programs this week. Tournament co-director Janet Raymer said the total is probably a record for number of teams.

“I think it will bring a lot of commotion to town this weekend,” Raymer said.

She said 38 girls’ teams and 35 boys’ teams are entered. Five gyms will be utilized—Armstrong, Chicoine and the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State and the Middle School and High School Gyms in the Chadron Schools.

A total of 175 games are scheduled. The teams range from fourth through the eighth grades. The sixth grade girls’ bracket has the most teams—14. There are 10 teams in both eighth grade groups, but since only two seventh grade girls’ teams entered, they were merged with the eighth grade girls.

About 30 CSC basketball players will serve as referees while numerous other college students will run concession stands and take tickets. The action will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and continue through late Sunday afternoon.

The proceeds will be used to benefit the CSC basketball programs.