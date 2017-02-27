6th Annual Chadron Putt A-Round A Success



On February 25th, the sixth annual Putt A-Round (PAR) was deemed a success. Forty Four teams entered the contest for miniature golf superiority. Teams of five played a round of miniature golf at the twelve participating businesses. The creativity by the businesses makes the putting holes interesting and fun.

Second place team was “I’d Tap That”. Teams members are Derek Ginn, Darren Drabbels, Kaitlin Petri, Ryan Alcorn and Heath Lee. The third place team was “Grip & Sip It”. Team members are Shane Norman, Tucker Knode, Bill Lux, Robert Lemmon and Mike Morava.

The low individual score was Neil Brafford and low designated driver score was Derek Ginn. Best Team Costume was presented to “CCH Addams Family”. Pictured are Ronda Bokelman, Lindsay Adams, Janet Dorshorst, Bobby Griese and Kim Oudekirk.

First place, for the fourth time, was the team “Five Deadly Sins”. Pictured in front is LouAnn Witt with Ephram Brafford, Lee Muma, Karl Witt and Neil Brafford. They won $400 and free entry into next years contest.