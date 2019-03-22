62 teams competing at Chadron State for annual youth basketball Hoop Shoot weekend

By: Kaleb Center, CSC Sports Information

The annual Hoop Shoot sponsored by the Chadron State College men’s and women’s basketball programs takes place this weekend in Chicoine Center, Armstrong Gymnasium, and the Nelson Physical Activity Center on CSC’s campus, as well as the middle and high school gyms in the Chadron Schools. Tournament co-director Janet Raymer said the total number of teams is set at 62, which is slightly down from last year’s 75, however a few had to be turned away late, after the brackets were already drawn up.

The five gyms will give the tournament a total of eight courts to play on. One in Armstrong and two in Chicoine will be utilized exclusively on Friday evening, March 22, from 6-9 p.m., and the NPAC, which contains three more courts, as well as the single courts at the middle and high schools will be in use the rest of the weekend, beginning at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 75 boys’ games and 70 girls’ contests are scheduled, with the teams ranging from fourth through the eighth grades. The two largest brackets are the 11 in the eighth-grade girls’ group and the 10 in the seventh-grade boys’ division. There are also eight teams each of seventh-grade girls and eighth-grade boys.

CSC basketball players will serve as referees while numerous other college students will run concession stands and take tickets. Admission for spectators is $8.00 for one day or $20.00 for all three. The action will continue through Sunday afternoon. Proceeds will be used to benefit the CSC basketball programs.

Rosters and game results may be viewed at www.chadroneagles.com/hoopshoot2019.