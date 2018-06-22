Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

54-Year-Old Woman Killed In Collision With Train

by Leave a Comment

NORTH BEND, Neb. (AP) — Eastern Nebraska officials say a Columbus woman has died after her vehicle hit a train at a railroad crossing.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office tells the Fremont Tribune that 54-year-old Debra Kessler was traveling northbound on a county road around 9 p.m. Wednesday when her minivan and the train collided at a crossing about three miles west of North Bend.

Firefighters removed Kessler from the van, and she was flown by a medical helicopter to a Fremont hospital, where she later died.

Officials say Kessler was alone in her vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *