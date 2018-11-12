50th Annual “People Helping People” Thanksgiving Meal

For 50 years a group of volunteers, who go by the name of “People Helping People” have given up part or all their Thanksgiving Holiday to make and serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to the citizens of Alliance and the surrounding area.

Larry Watson and volunteers started with six turkeys and cooked them in the ovens at the old Alliance Bakery on 3rd street. Pat and Mick McCarthy owners of McCarthy Order Buying purchased the first turkeys and Mick McCarthy is still donating toward that expense today. The money for the rest of the meal came from donations from local businesses. It is unknown where they served the meal or if it was just deliveries but the Lyceum was home for several years until the St Agnes Parish Center was built and they have graciously allowed us to host the event ever since. It allows us plenty of room to cook 30 plus turkeys and serve and deliver upwards to 600 plus meals. Free will donations are now from the citizens and businesses of the area and free will donations from those who receive a meal or come and eat at the Parish Center.

We will begin serving at the Parish Center at 11th and Cheyenne Ave around 11:30 and go until 1:30. Deliveries will be prior to serving at the center and the time will depend on the number of delivers.

Everyone is welcome to come to join us at the Parish Center for a hot Thanksgiving meal and to enjoy the fellowship of your neighbors and friends. We are asking that deliveries be for those who are shut in or whom have no means of getting to the Parish Center.

To have a meal delivered please call 762-4539 and leave a message with your name, address, phone number and the number of meals you need. We ask that you do not call the Parish Center if you are requesting a meal delivery. If you would like to volunteer you can call the same number or come to the Parish Center on Wednesday morning around 9:30 am or Thursday morning around 10:00 am. If you find yourself with any extra pies we would be glad to take them off your hands. You can bring them all day Wednesday up until 6:00 pm or Thursday morning.

David and Theresa Boyles would like to thank the community for their support over the past 25+ years that we have been involved with the People Helping People Thanksgiving meal.