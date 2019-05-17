4th person arrested in killing of Council Bluffs man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa say a fourth person has been charged in the robbery death of a Council Bluffs man.



Council Bluffs police say in a news release that 25-year-old Ryan McDonald, of Glenwood, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the January death of 38-year-old Adam Angeroth. Police did not release any information explaining McDonald’s suspected role in the killing.

Prosecutors have also charged three people from Omaha in the killing, including a 16-year-old boy charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Angeroth’s body was found in his apartment on Jan. 24. Police have still not release details of his death, including how he was killed.