4th of July Weekend in Alliance

The Alliance Jaycees finished up the Independence Day celebration with their annual fireworks display at Laing Lake. A dark, cloudy sky made a nice back drop for the 30+ minute show. Local folks staked out parking spots around the lake early in the day to reserve prime viewing locations. The sounds of fireworks from neighborhoods echoed throughout the city all evening long as well. Throughout the day residents could be seen grilling, socializing and playing lawn games. Overall a nice holiday celebration.

The Jaycees would like to Thank everyone who donated to make this show possible. Thanks to Parker, Box Butte General Hospital and First National Bank for their support. Anyone wishing to donate to the Jaycees for future shows, may send their donation to…Alliance Jaycees, PO Box 421, Alliance NE 69301

The Independence Day weekend continues with the 10th Annual Cattle Capital Rodeo, Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6, at the Alliance Rodeo grounds, southeast of Alliance near the airport. 6 pm each night. Tickets are $10 for Adults. $5 for Seniors 55 and older and kids. Under 6 free.

Friday night, July 5, will be the first Friday night for Band on the Bricks. The summer concert series will feature local musicians each Friday night in July with a show in Hemingford on August 2. Friday night’s opening performance with be Gabriel the Brute and Crossbell. Show time is 6 to 10 pm in the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. Admission is free for this family friendly event. Food Vendors and a Beer Garden will also be available.