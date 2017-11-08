4th And Hudson Accident Details Released



Panhandle Post reported a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning in the 8am hour. According to Alliance Police Lt. Jacob Henion, “The Alliance Police Department investigated a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 4th and Hudson Avenue involving drivers Wilma Red Nest, 61-year-old of Alliance, and Monica Cox, 29-year-old of Alliance. Seat belts were not in use by two injured individuals, which were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Red Nest was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.”