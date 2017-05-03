4-Year-Old On Bike Hit By Officer’s Vehicle

SANTEE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was injured when he and his bike were struck by a police officer’s vehicle in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon in Santee. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the boy rode the bike down a steep driveway into the vehicle path of Officer William Blevins, who works for the Santee Sioux tribal police. The officer’s view was blocked by shrubs.

Sioux City, Iowa, television station KTIV reports (http://bit.ly/2qrmdw2 ) that the boy was flown to a hospital for treatment of a leg injury and a cut on his head. His name hasn’t been released.

