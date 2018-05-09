4 Shot In North Omaha Drive-By Shooting; 1 Critical

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured four people.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon outside an apartment building in north Omaha. Police say three of the victims suffered serious injuries and are expected to recover. A fourth suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

All four were taken to an Omaha hospital.

Police had not announced any arrests by late Wednesday afternoon, but investigators were looking for a vehicle and were reviewing security video from the apartment building.