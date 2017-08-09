4 Men Imprisoned For Omaha Bank Robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four men who robbed an Omaha bank have been sent to state prison.

Prosecutors say the four were captured soon after robbing a U.S. Bank branch in northwest Omaha on Sept. 10 last year.

Twenty-three-year-old Marcus Warren, 22-year-old Steven Muldrew and 25-year-old Shaun Murph Jr. were sentenced Tuesday to 20 to 25 years. Twenty-four-year-old Freddie Johnson IV was given 14 to 18 years. They all pleaded guilty.

The FBI says each of the men is suspected in other Omaha bank robberies.