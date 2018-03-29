4-H Council Offers Scholarships

College scholarships for graduating high school seniors or alumni from the Box Butte County 4-H program will be awarded in April.

Applications are due Friday, April 6, said Kristin Kesterson, president of the Box Butte County 4-H Council.

Graduates of the Class of 2018 are eligible for one of three scholarships. Two $1,000 scholarships are the 4-H Council/5C’s sponsorship, and a $500 Sharon Davis Memorial Scholarship also will be given. Candidates must Box Butte County 4-H members who has been involved with Nebraska 4-H for at least three years.

Additionally, two $1,000 scholarships are available for 4-H alumni to continue their education as sophomore, junior or senior students in their 2018-2019 school year at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university.

The scholarships are funded by donors to, and supporters of, the Box Butte County 4-H program.

“The Four-H Council encourages our 4-H members to enroll in post-secondary educational programs,” Kesterson said. “The Council supports lifelong learning for students and alumni of 4-H programs. We appreciate the generous supporters of our 4-H Council programs.”

Applications and scholarship details are available from the Box Butte County Extension Office at (308) 762-5616 or BoxButte-County@unl.edu.

Selections will be announced in mid-April, prior to 2018 graduation ceremonies.