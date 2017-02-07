4-H And Fair Promotion Contest Underway

Dawes County 4-H and the Agricultural Society have teamed up to offer youth, ages 5-18, an opportunity to work on their promotional and marketing skills. The Ag. Society is looking for a theme for the 2017 Dawes County Fair. The winning idea will be used for all advertising material throughout the summer. Additionally, the winner will also receive a free family pass to all paid events at the fair. Dawes County 4-H is in need of promotional posters to showcase what the program represents in our county. The Executive 4-H Council is sponsoring $20 worth of Chadron Chamber Bucks, for the winners in each age division: 10 and under and 11-18. In addition, all posters will be on display throughout the year at various locations in the county and during the Dawes County Fair.

Entry deadline is Friday, March 3, and complete contest rules are available online at

http://extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawes/4h/ or at the Nebraska Extension Dawes County office at 250 Main, Suite 8, Chadron. Please call 308-432-3373 for more information.

Nebraska 4-H is a positive youth development organization that supports young people to reach their aspirations in post-secondary education. Activities such as the promotional theme and poster contest hope to inspire youth interested in the marketing field to learn the skills necessary for that profession. Dawes County 4-H and Ag. Society are proud to support our area youth in this exploration.