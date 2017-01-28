4 CSU-Pueblo overwhelms Chadron State with monster first half

The Colorado State-Pueblo women’s team demonstrated why it is undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the nation here Friday night while downing Chadron State 77-54 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest.

Now 20-0 for the season and 14-0 in the conference, the ThunderWolves made 17 of 35 field goal attempts while building a 47-21 halftime lead. They cooled down to shoot 42 percent in the second half, when the Eagles outscored them 33-30, but Pueblo continued to lead by at least 22 points.

For the game, the ThunderWolves were 9-of-18 from three-point range and 12-of-14 at the free throw line.

Senior guard Jaszymn Johnson led Pueblo with 17 points, followed by Tuileisu Anderson with 15, Molly Rohrer 13 and Katie Cunningham 10. Cunningham also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Both Kalli Feddersen and Kylah Collins scored 15 points for the Eagles, now 5-12 overall and 5-9 in the conference. Feddersen also claimed eight rebounds.

Chadron State shot 32.3 percent from the field and was only five of 32 from behind the arc.

The Eagles will host New Mexico Highlands on Saturday night.