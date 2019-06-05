39 seat belt citations issued during ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have completed the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign in conjunction with the start of the summer driving season. Throughout the enforcement operation, which lasted from Monday, May 20, through Sunday, June 2, troopers issued 39 citations for seat belt violations.



During the two-week campaign, troopers also removed 22 impaired drivers from the road for driving under the influence and issued citations for speeding (934), driving under suspension (78), no proof of insurance (56), minor in possession (7), open container (26), no seat belt (39), and improper child restraint (18). Troopers arrested 10 drivers for reckless driving, 66 people for drug offenses, and 39 fugitives on active warrants.

Troopers also assisted 585 motorists in need of help during the two-week period.

“Now that the summer driving season is well underway, we encourage all drivers to do their part to make the roads safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “Whether your summer includes road-trips or trips across town, make sure you click your seat belt before hitting the road.”

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.