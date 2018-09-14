350+ competitors expected at Chadron State College rodeo this weekend

It’s going to be a busy weekend in Chadron. Besides the dedication of Chadron State’s new football complex at 10:30 Saturday morning, the Eagles’ game against Fort Lewis that afternoon and the CSC volleyball team’s home debut for a pair of matches, the college’s annual rodeo is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.

Something like 350 cowboys and cowgirls from the 14 colleges and universities in the Central Rocky Mountain Region will gather for the school year’s first rodeo. Official performances will be at 7 o’clock Friday and Saturday nights and there also will be huge sessions of “slack” starting at 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Then the grand finale, or championship go-round, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the top 10 contestants from all of the previous sessions in each event will compete for top honors.

Cowboy church at 8 o’clock Sunday morning also will take place in the grandstand at the fairgrounds. It’s open to the public without charge.

Chadron State Rodeo Coach Dustin Luper has 10 women and 22 men on this year’s rosters.

The team members include three seniors who have been College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers. They are steer wrestler Kalane Anders of Bayard and bareback riders Rowdy Moon of Sargent and Justin Kissack of Gillette, Wyo.

Anders has done extra well this summer while competing at PRCA rodeos. He won the steer wrestling at six Colorado rodeos and placed in at least two more pro rodeos after borrowing “Flash,” a brown gelding, from neighbors Steve and Sherry Jobman.

