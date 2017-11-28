35 Drivers Removed From Road during Click It Or Ticket Campaign

Many thousands of drivers were on the road over the Thanksgiving holiday and Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) were running a special Click It or Ticket enforcement in conjunction with many other law enforcement agencies across the state.

The operation ran from Monday, November 20, to Sunday, November 26, in all NSP Troop Areas. During the enforcement, Troopers made contact with nearly 5,000 drivers for various reasons. The campaign was designed to promote seat-belt usage for all motorists.

A total of 33 drivers were removed from the road for Driving Under the Influence, with another two removed for Drugged Driving. Troopers also issued citations for Speeding (1,175), Driving Under Suspension (58), Open Container (29), No Proof of Insurance (30), No Seat Belt (78), and Improper Child Safety Restraint (10), among other violations. Troopers also assisted 213 motorists in need of help on Nebraska’s roads.

“The holidays make for a major travel season, starting with Thanksgiving,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “All motorists should wear their seat belt and buckle-up children in a proper car seat. That’s a big step in making sure everyone arrives alive at their holiday destination.”

NSP also made 62 arrests for drug possession, apprehended 14 fugitives, and recovered a stolen vehicle.

The Click It or Ticket enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $18,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).