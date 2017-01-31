35 Apply For Former Nebraska Sen. Bill Kintner’s Seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Thirty-five people have applied to replace former Nebraska state Sen. Bill Kintner, who resigned after retweeting a comment that implied three women’s march protesters were too unattractive to sexually assault.

The governor’s office released the names Monday. Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint Kintner’s successor.

The applicant who is chosen will represent Legislative District 2, a region that includes Cass County and portions of Sarpy and Otoe counties in southeast Nebraska. The new senator will serve until January 2019 and could run for election in the 2018.

Kintner’s resignation went into effect on Monday. Ricketts has said he intends to move quickly to ensure voters in the district have a voice in the Legislature.