32nd annual Tour de Nebraska bicycle ride slated to start in Sidney

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nearly 500 bicyclists have signed up to participate in this year’s Tour de Nebraska bicycle ride, slated to start in western Nebraska’s Sidney.

This year’s ride is the 32nd, with 467 cyclists hailing from 23 states and Canada preregistering to roll out of Sidney on Wednesday. The ride stretches over five days and goes through Kimball, Gering, Scottsbluff and Bridgeport in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Event director Charlie Schilling urges both riders and motorists to use caution along the ride’s route. He notes that Nebraska law requires drivers to allow at least three feet of clearance when passing a cyclist on the road. He also cautions drivers against honking around cyclists to announce your approach, as doing so could startle cyclists and lead to a crash.