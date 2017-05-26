30 Teams Set to Tee Off at Chadron State Don Beebe Classic

A total of 30 four-man teams will tee off this weekend during the 23rd annual Chadron State College Golf Tournament, also known as the Don Beebe Classic.

The 120 participants are coming from 10 states, according to tourney coordinator Jake Rissler, a member of the Chadron State Foundation and Alumni Office staff.

The activities will begin with a “get re-acquainted” social at the Country Kitchen at 6:30 Friday evening.

The tourney will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday when about half the teams will begin playing 18 holes at Ridgeview Country Club. The remaining teams will hit the course at about 1 p.m.

A social hour and prime rib dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Assumption Arena. Tickets for non-golfers to enjoy the dinner may still be reserved by calling 432-6362. The price is $20 per plate.

The tourney will be completed Sunday with morning and afternoon rounds again.

Proceeds from the tourney are used to help support Chadron State athletics.

Chadron State graduate and former NFL football standout Don Beebe, for whom the tourney is named, and his brother, Dan, are coming from Illinois to participate.

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)