3 People Hospitalized After Northeast Nebraska Fire

HOSKINS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say three people were hospitalized after a fire destroyed a northeast Nebraska home.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a house in rural Hoskins. Firefighters from at least three departments fought the flames, which engulfed the structure.

Authorities have not released the injured people’s names. Two of them were sent to a Norfolk hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The third person suffered burns.

The fire cause is being investigated.