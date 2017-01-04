3 KU Survives in Final Seconds, Blue Jackets Win 16th Straight Game, Big Ten Football Coaching Vacancy

NHL

It’s Sweet 16 for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets now own the second-longest winning streak in NHL history at 16 games, one off the league record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson notched power-play goals as the Jackets downed the Edmonton Oilers, 3-1. Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had been tied with the 1981-82 Islanders for the second-longest winning streak in league history.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 21 shots to help Columbus stay perfect since Nov. 26.

The Blue Jackets will try to tie the league record when they visit the Capitals in Washington on Thursday.

The long winning streaks haven’t always led to a Stanley Cup. The ’82 Islanders captured the third of their four straight Cups, but the ’93 Penguins saw their bid for a third consecutive Cup end by the Isles in the division finals.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas State came oh-so close to beating its arch-rivals at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The Wildcats and Kansas were tied until Svi Mykhailiuk went the length of the court and hit a buzzer-beating layup to give the third-ranked Jayhawks a 90-88 victory. Josh Jackson matched a career high with 22 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists. Landen Lucas had 18 points and 12 boards as the Jayhawks stretched their home winning streak to 50 games. Dean Wade matched a career high with 20 points for Kansas State but missed a potential tiebreaking 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Anthony Livingston’s 3-pointer from the corner with 4.6 seconds left in overtime gave Texas Tech a 77-76 victory over No. 7 West Virginia. Zach Smith had 15 points as the Red Raiders stopped the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak.

Ethan Happ scored 19 points as 13th-ranked Wisconsin beat No. 13 Indiana for the 16th time in their last 18 meetings, 75-68 at Bloomington. Bronson Koenig added 17 points for the Badgers, who blew an early 16-2 lead before earning their ninth straight win.

NBA

The Celtics nailed 17 3-pointers for the second straight game en route to a 115-104 victory against Utah. Jae Crowder was 5-for-5 from beyond the arc, while Isaiah Thomas shot 5-for-8 from downtown. Thomas had over 20 points for the 19th straight game, finishing with 29 and a career-high 15 assists in the Celtics’ eighth victory in 10 games.

The San Antonio Spurs cruised to an easy victory over a fellow division leader on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 while the duo combined to shoot 19 of 28 from the field in the Spurs’ 110-82 romp over the Raptors. They helped San Antonio jump out to a 26-10 lead and go ahead by as many as 34 in what was a matchup of the No. 2 teams in each conference.

Sacramento made it five wins in its last seven games as DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points in the Kings’ 120-113 verdict over the Nuggets in Denver. Darren Collison had 26 points and seven assists for the Kings, who trailed by one in the second quarter before going on a 15-0 run.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The fallout continues at the University of Minnesota after football players threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl.

The school has announced that head coach Tracy Claeys has been dismissed. The move comes just over two weeks after the program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

The 48-year-old Claeys went 11-8 in a year and a half leading the Gophers. That includes a 9-4 record this season and a win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team a week before the game. The players ultimately decided against a boycott, and Claeys publicly supported his players in lobbying for fairness in the investigation.

Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. The 235-pound junior became Oklahoma’s career rushing leader during Monday’s 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn. He finished with 4,122 yards, four ahead of 1978 Heisman winner Billy Sims.

Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett and wide receiver Josh Malone are planning to forgo their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. Barnett recorded 33 career sacks at Tennessee to break Reggie White’s school record. Malone had team highs of 50 receptions, 972 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 9-4 Vols this past season.

NFL

Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien says that Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback on Saturday against the Raiders in their wild-card game. Tom Savage started the Texans’ last two games but is still recovering from a concussion he suffered on Sunday.

Osweiler started the first 14 games this season before being benched on Dec. 18 against Jacksonville after throwing interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Raiders still haven’t announced their starting quarterback for the game, although players are ready to go into the postseason behind rookie Connor Cook.

The Raiders had planned to go with quarterback Matt McGloin after Derek Carr suffered a broken leg in Week 16. That was until McGloin injured his shoulder in the regular-season finale at Denver. Cook completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards and a 32-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper after replacing McGloin on Sunday.

Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati’s downtown entertainment district. Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office says Jones will remain jailed until a blood test can be performed Wednesday.

An attorney representing Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he “vehemently denies” the charges that led to his arrest.