3 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On Interstate 70 Near Denver 

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 70 near Denver hit a pickup truck head on, killing himself and two others.

Trooper Josh Lewis of the Colorado State Patrol says the 86-year-old man was driving a Dodge Caravan westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway Monday evening when he hit the truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Strasburg. The driver of the Caravan and his passenger along with a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash in Aurora.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.