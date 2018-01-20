2nd Man Charged With Omaha Slaying Of Visiting Soldier

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second man has been charged with killing a U.S. Army soldier who was visiting Omaha relatives for the holidays.

Police said in a news release Friday that 35-year-old Jason Devers was arrested Thursday. Court records say he’s charged with first-degree murder. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Twenty-seven-year-old Larry Goynes was arrested Jan. 12 and faces the same charge. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

The two are suspected of shooting to death 27-year-old Kyle LeFlore outside the Reign Lounge early on Jan. 6.