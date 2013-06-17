CONNIE R. KINSER, 64, ALLIANCE

Connie R. Kinser, 64, died Friday, June 14, 2013 at her home in Alliance.

She was born October 4, 1948 in Broadwater, Nebraska to Jack London and Arlene Alice (Kepler) Nye.

Connie has lived in Alliance for the past 25 years and worked as a waitress. Before coming to Alliance she lived in Kimball, NE for 2 years and in Boulder, CO for 14 years working in child care.

She was united in marriage to William D. Kinser on June 27, 2002 in Hot Springs, SD.

She is survived by her children, Christine (Bud) Beck of Thornton, CO, Robert (Pam) Weber of Boulder, MT, step-daughter, Terri (Dave) White of Pasco, WA and William D. Kinser, Jr. of Lincoln. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Jacklyn Baldwin of Grand Island, 2 half-sisters, 1 half-brother, and 8 step-brothers and step-sisters also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Kinser, Sr., her son, Michael Helgoth and her daughter, Kimberly Helgoth, a half-brother and sister.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alliance Cemetery with Jeanie Sedivy officiating.

Memorials may be given to Prairie Haven Hospice, 2409 Box Butte Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com