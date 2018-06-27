22% Of Children In Alliance Live Below Poverty, Community Table Is Helping With Hungry

Hunger is a very real problem in Alliance—22.5% of the children in our community are in families that live below the poverty level. More than half the children in Alliance Public Schools receive free and reduced lunch. During the school year these children can rely on breakfast and lunch programs through the school, and the Bulldog Backpack program provides food for the weekends. But at the end of June summer school ends, and so does food assistance.

A small group of people in Alliance, led by the Alliance Ministerial Association, the Alliance Recreation Center, and Family Focus Coalition, has been addressing the issues of poverty in our community. Their first goal is to feed children, their families, and other hungry people, from July 2 to August 15 when school resumes. The project is being called the Community Table.

KCOW Morning Show Host Jason Wentworth talked to Earl Jones and Mara Anderson about the Community Table. You can listen to that interview below.





Representatives of this committee will be contacting churches, businesses, and community groups to select a day to provide sack lunches for about 50 people. Lunches will be distributed on weekdays (except July 4) from 11:30 – 12:30 west of the Knight Museum.

There are certain guidelines which have to be met. The sack lunches must be prepared in inspected kitchens. Nutrition standards are important, so include fruit and vegetables, whole grain bread, water to drink. Avoid allergens like peanut butter.

Groups or organizations who would like to help with the Community Table, please call Mara or Reve’ at the Alliance Recreation Center, 762-2201, or Tim or Michelle at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 762-1883, to schedule a day.