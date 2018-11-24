21 Sioux Falls holds off Chadron State 78-70 in foul-filled free throw fest

Seniors Drew Geubert and Trevon Evans combined for 46 points Friday night while leading the No. 21 ranked Sioux Falls Cougars to a 78-70 win over Chadron State during the opening round of the Dakotah Bank Classic at Northern State University this weekend.

The Eagles put up a good fight. Two 3-pointers by 5-10 senior Michael Sparks helped them jump out to a 7-1 lead. Sioux Falls then scored 15 consecutive points, 10 of them by Geubert, and led the rest of the way.

The Cougars, now 5-0, were ahead 31-26 at halftime. Chadron State trailed by just 48-46 with 10:30 to play before Evans tallied 12 points in a four-minute span to give Sioux Falls a double-digit lead.

The 6-foot-9 Geubert finished with 24 points and the 6-foot Evans tallied 22, all but two of them in the second half. Both entered the game averaging about 20.

Sparks led the Eagles with 22 points while alternate center Adoum Mbang contributed 15 points, including nine of 10 from the free throw line. Mbang took over in the post after starting center Charles Gavin , who had 46 points and 31 rebounds in the first four games, was forced to the sidelines because of a foot problem after playing six minutes.

Forward Jeremy Ruffin added 10 points and guard Brady Delimont nine for the Eagles.

Both teams shot 35 percent from the field. The Eagles were 20 of 57, including five of eight from behind the arc, and Sioux Falls was 31 of 60 overall, including four of 14 from long range.

That meant most of the final difference was at the free throw line. Chadron State was 25-31 at the line, but was whistled for 33 fouls, 10 more than Sioux Falls, helping the South Dakota team go 32-46 at the charity stripe.

The Eagles are now 2-3 and will face classic host Northern State at 5 p.m. (MST) Saturday.

Chadron State 26 44 —70

Sioux Falls 31 47 —78

Chadron State– Michael Sparks 22, Adoum Mbang 15, Jeremy Ruffin 10, Brady Delimont 9, Jacob Jefferson 5, Dionte Champion 4, Walker Andrew 4, Jaisean Jackson 1. Totals: 20-57 (5-8) 25-31 70 points, 39 rebounds, 15 turnovers.

Sioux Falls–Drew Guebert 24, Trevon Evans 22, Milan Surlic 11, Justin Taylor 8, Chase Grinde 5, Teathloah Pal 3, Will Lybaek 2, Austin Slater 2, Devin Green 1. Totals: 21-60 (4-14) 32-46 79 points, 49 rebounds, 12 turnovers.