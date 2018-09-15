21 Regis too much for energized Eagles in home opener

The Chadron State College volleyball team fell in their home opener Friday night to nationally ranked Regis in three sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20, to move their record to 2-9 on the season.

“We never like to lose,” CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis said. “However, if we out blocked Regis and were under by two digs on paper, that’s good for us.”

Regis was led by Preseason Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Nikki Kennedy, who finished with 15 kills and three blocks while hitting .591. Isabelle Gosar finished with 12 kills and hit .346 for the Rangers.

As a team, the Eagles finished with 38 digs, led by Ashton Burditt with 18. Madison Webb recorded 30 assists and Timmi Keisel had a season high six blocks.

While no player hit for double-digit kills, Shelby Schouten and Brooke Gardner each had nine and Chandler Hageman had eight kills with a .429 hit percentage. As a team, the Eagles hit .133.

In set three, the Eagles were tied at 15 before losing.

“That’s the best we played all year,” Mullis said. “The girls were fun to coach, fun to watch, they made some amazing plays and had a lot of energy. We need to play like we did tonight but get our hitting percentage up tomorrow night to help us get a victory.

The Eagles remain at home tomorrow night, as they host Colorado Christian University at 6 p.m.