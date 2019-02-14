2019 State Finals Wrestling: Alliance and Hemingford Results

Alliance and Hemingford bring a combined 8 wrestlers to state competition at the Century Link Center in Omaha Thursday-Saturday February 14-16. Below is a list of Box Butte County wrestlers by weight class and their first round opponent; updates will be posted after each individual match, and audio from any medal matches will be posted.

ALLIANCE

120 – Paul Ruff

MATCH 1 vs. Jorge Loarca, Neb. City WIN by 17-0 Technical Fall; moves into quarterfinals.

152 – Philip Halstead

MATCH 1 loses to Raymond Loftis, West Point Beemer, 10-6 decision. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

182 – Matthew Escamilla

MATCH 1 loses to Eli Jansen, Om. Scutt, PIN @1:21. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

195 – Jayden Bauer

MATCH 1 loses to Brayan Rodriguez, York. PIN @ 2;55. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

220 – Baily Hood

MATCH 1 loses to Jesus Maganda, Schuyler, 14-5 decision. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

HEMINGFORD

126 – Justin Davis

MATCH 1 defeats Carter Jensen, Pierce, 9-1 decision. Moves into quarterfinals.

MATCH 2 v. Lee Carlson, Sutton.

132 – Carter Buchheit

MATCH 1 loses to Hunter McNultty, Logan View, PIN @3:15. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

220 – Cade Payne

MATCH 1 defeats Jarvis Smith, Sutton, 7-5 Sudden Victory. Moves into Quarterfinals.