Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

2019 State Finals Wrestling: Alliance and Hemingford Results

by Leave a Comment

Alliance and Hemingford bring a combined 8 wrestlers to state competition at the Century Link Center in Omaha Thursday-Saturday February 14-16.  Below is a list of Box Butte County wrestlers by weight class and their first round opponent; updates will be posted after each individual match, and audio from any medal matches will be posted.

ALLIANCE

120 – Paul Ruff
MATCH 1 vs. Jorge Loarca, Neb. City  WIN by 17-0 Technical Fall; moves into quarterfinals.

152 – Philip Halstead
MATCH 1 loses to Raymond Loftis, West Point Beemer, 10-6 decision.  Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

182 – Matthew Escamilla
MATCH 1 loses to Eli Jansen, Om. Scutt, PIN @1:21.  Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

195 – Jayden Bauer
MATCH 1 loses to Brayan Rodriguez, York.  PIN @ 2;55.  Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

220 – Baily Hood
MATCH 1 loses to Jesus Maganda, Schuyler, 14-5 decision.  Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

HEMINGFORD

126 – Justin Davis
MATCH 1 defeats Carter Jensen, Pierce, 9-1 decision.  Moves into quarterfinals.
MATCH 2 v. Lee Carlson, Sutton.

132 – Carter Buchheit
MATCH 1 loses to Hunter McNultty, Logan View, PIN @3:15.  Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

220 – Cade Payne
MATCH 1 defeats Jarvis Smith, Sutton, 7-5 Sudden Victory.  Moves into Quarterfinals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *