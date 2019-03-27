2019 Home Show this weekend

By Olivia Hasenauer

Panhandle Post, General Manager

You know spring is near when the Eagle Radio Annual Home Show is near. This Saturday, March 30 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Alliance High School you will be able to shop close to 30 vendors and get ready for warmer weather! Presented by Bloedorn Lumber of Alliance, the home show is a staple for this area. We will also, once again, be joined by Box Butte General Hospital and Panhandle Public Health District for the annual Health Fair that will take place the same day in the school gymnasium until 12:00 noon.



Everyone is invited to this free event to visit with the many local businesses who will have put a lot of time and energy into displaying their goods and ready to talk about their services. With more and more small mom and pop shops falling by the way-side, and the convenience of internet shopping, it’s important we support our great local businesses in our areas to drive economy and growth for the panhandle of Nebraska. This is just one way Eagle Communications promotes shopping local and highlighting our local businesses. You wouldn’t believe what some of these businesses have to offer, the price matching, the unique gifts, personalized items, unbeatable customer service, the list goes on and on. An event like this allows each individual business to showcase their uniqueness and we’re excited to see the support from area for all of these local shops and businesses. The Home show also allows you a shopping experience that you can’t get from going online right here in our area!

In addition to local business vendors and the Health Fair, we’re welcoming for the first time to the home show Trunk Butte Christian school as our food provider for the day. This non-profit organization will be serving breakfast and lunch consisting of cinnamon rolls, biscuits and gravy, sloppy joes and meaty nachos. All proceeds from the purchase of food will benefit this Christian based school located in Dawes County.

Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager of the Eagle Media Centers in Alliance and Chadron had this to say about the upcoming event, “The Home Show is nothing but fun and enjoyable for not only our community but also our area. Our vendors have fun, our guests have fun and we have fun. Our goal in hosting this event is to make our community members more aware of what we have to offer in the Panhandle and beyond. We have great local businesses right here in our area, let’s celebrate these folks by doing business together. There livelihood is their business and growing our economy, and to our area… That means a lot!”

So, pack up your kids, grab your friends and come out to the Alliance High School this Saturday for the Annual Home Show and Health Fair. If you’ve been an attendee from the beginning or want to check out an event you’ve never been to, this is a great community event to support and be apart of. We look forward to seeing all our guests shopping our many vendors. Here is a list of some of our vendors in attendance:

-Nelson Wells and Irrigation

-Shelter Insurance – Nick Wright

-Culligan Water

-Panhandle Kettle Corn

-Bristol Windows

-ABC Seamless

-Steve’s Cleaning

-Anderson Windows

-Air Quality Team

-Mobius Commications

-Special Stitches

-Western Nebraska Community College

-Clark and Associate Land Brokers

-Tuning Element

-Home Haven Furniture

-Jack’s Refrigeration

-Chadron State College

-Summit Christian College

-Viaero Wireless

-Silver Box Distributing