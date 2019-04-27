2019 High School District Music contest results

Nearly 500 vocal and instrumental musicians, representing area high schools including Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Kimball, Leyton, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, Potter-Dix, Scottsbluff, and Sidney competed for ratings based on a standard of musical excellence.

Award certificates were also presented to soloists, small ensembles, and large ensembles earning a superior rating. Plaques were awarded to large ensembles earning a unanimous superior rating from all three judges. One Outstanding Performance and up to two Honorable Mention Performance awards were selected by each judge for solo and small ensemble excellence.

The following students received Outstanding Performance awards: Morgan (Nicole) Delaplane – instrumental solo (Kimball), Alexander Flores – vocal solo (Kimball), Hannah Vath – vocal solo (Leyton), Danielle Jay – instrumental solo (Minatare), Kenna Krahulik – instrumental solo (Mitchell), Lexie Jackson – vocal solo (Mitchell), Ashlyn Ibero – instrumental solo (Scottsbluff), Edgar Torres – instrumental solo (Scottsbluff), Javier Jimenez – vocal solo (Scottsbluff), Angelea Arnett – vocal solo (Sidney), and the Sidney vocal ensemble.

The following students received Honorable Mention awards: Josie Whelchel – vocal solo (Banner County), Garrett Doremus – vocal solo (Bayard), Elijah Smith – vocal solo (Bridgeport), Desyree Nelson – instrumental solo (Kimball), Ethan Bemis – instrumental solo (Kimball), Abbagale Bush – vocal solo (Leyton), Braedon Fisher – instrumental solo (Minatare), Joseph Gomez and Tony Gonzales – vocal duet (Minatare), Aniyah Lockman and Cheyenne Weis – instrumental duet (Mitchell), Alaina Schmidt – instrumental solo (Mitchell), Ana Manning – vocal solo (Potter-Dix), Anna Harveson – vocal solo (Scottsbluff), the Bayard vocal ensemble, a Sidney vocal quartet, and a Sidney vocal ensemble.

The following large ensembles received plaques for earning a unanimous superior rating: Bayard Show Choir, Bridgeport Show Choir, Kimball Mixed Chorus, Kimball Show Choir, Mitchell Concert Band, Mitchell Jazz Band, Mitchell Show Choir, Potter-Dix Show Choir, Sidney Mixed Chorus 1, Sidney Mixed Chorus 2, Sidney Mixed Chorus 3, and Sidney Treble Chorus.

Complete results for each school can be found by clicking the links below.

A rating of (I) represents superior or outstanding work; (II) represents excellent work; (III) represents a good or average performance; (IV) indicates below average work; and a (V) indicates a poor performance. Award certificates were presented to soloists, small ensembles, and large ensembles earning a superior rating.