Pairings have been set for the 2019 Class B Senior State Tournament, July 27-31, at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.

Saturday July 27

Area 7- Alliance vs Area 4- Seward 10 am MT

Area 1-Hickman vs Area 3- Bennington 1 pm MT

Area 6- McCook vs Area 2 -Springfield 4 pm MT

Area 5 -Wakefield vs Host- Gering 7 pm MT

Sunday July 28

Loser game 1 vs Loser game 2 10 am MT

Loser game 3 vs Loser game 4 1 pm MT

Winner game 1 vs Winner game 2 4 pm MT

Winner game 3 vs Winner 4 7 pm MT

Monday July 29

Game 9……Elimination game 1 pm MT

Game 10…..Elimination game 4 pm MT

Game 11……Winner’s Bracket 7 pm MT

Tuesday July 30

Game 12……Elinination game 4 pm MT

Game 13……..Semi-Final game 7 pm MT

Wednesday July 31

Game 14….Championship Game 11 am

Game 15……Championship Game 2 (if necessary) Following game 14