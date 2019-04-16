Panhandle Post

2019 Alliance Invite Track & Field Meet – Boys Results

2019 Alliance Invite Track & Field Meet
Alliance, NE
April 16, 2019

BOYS RESULTS

100 Meters  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 11 Brock Brass 11.20hPR Alliance
2. 10 Anselmo Camacho 11.30hPR Scottsbluff
3. 12 Conner McCracken 11.31hPR Scottsbluff
4. 11 Peyton Hudson 11.40hPR Alliance
5. 10 Dylan Osborn 11.90h Alliance
6. 10 Alexander Galindo 11.91hPR Scottsbluff
7. 10 Aiden Vaughn 12.00hPR Chadron
8. 10 Charles Twarling 12.01hPR Hay Springs
9. 10 Jiesinh Sayaloune 12.10hSR Chadron
10. 11 Curtiss Bruhn 12.11hSR Chadron
11. 10 Kade Moore 12.60hPR Hay Springs

100 Meters  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 9 Tyrone Shanks 11.90aPR Scottsbluff
2. 12 Julian Ramos 12.10aPR Chadron
3. 9 Robert Murphy 12.20aPR Scottsbluff
3. 11 Dennis Vogl 12.20aPR Crawford
5. 11 Will Ackerman 12.50aPR Crawford
5. 11 Austin Wilson 12.50aPR Scottsbluff
7. 9 Chayton Bynes 12.51aPR Chadron
8. 10 Lewis Wilson 13.10aPR Oelrichs
8. 12 Jordan Summers 13.10aPR Crawford
10. 10 Gavin Mikoloyck 13.30aPR Scottsbluff
11. 12 Jaime Fernandez 13.40aPR Alliance
12. 12 Addison Smith 13.60aPR Crawford
13. 12 Marc Espinoza 14.10aPR Crawford
14. 9 Jacob Reich 15.90aPR Crawford
15. 9 Talen Huggett 17.30aPR Crawford
16. 9 Peter Dunmire 17.50aPR Scottsbluff
9 Colin Bartels NT Alliance

200 Meters  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 12 Christopher Busby 22.50hSR Scottsbluff
2. 10 Anselmo Camacho 23.00hPR Scottsbluff
3. 12 Jake Lemmon 23.30hPR Chadron
4. 10 Dylan Osborn 24.30hPR Alliance
5. 10 Keegan Grant 24.80hSR Alliance
6. 10 Charles Twarling 25.00hPR Hay Springs
7. 10 Jiesinh Sayaloune 25.10hSR Chadron
8. 9 Kellen Muhr 26.10hPR Alliance
10 Alexander Galindo NT Scottsbluff

200 Meters  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 10 Chase Boyer 25.30aPR Alliance
2. 9 Tyrone Shanks 25.31aPR Scottsbluff
3. 9 Ryan Vahrenkamp 25.50aPR Chadron
4. 11 Will Ackerman 25.70aPR Crawford
5. 9 Robert Murphy 26.20aPR Scottsbluff
6. 9 Dawson Dunbar 26.30aPR Chadron
7. 9 Chayton Bynes 26.90aPR Chadron
8. 9 Dayton Richardson 27.00a Chadron
9. 9 Hayden Heine 27.30aPR Scottsbluff
10. 12 Jaime Fernandez 28.00a Alliance
11. 10 TJ Monroe 28.30aPR Chadron
12. 9 Nathan Ackerman 28.40aPR Alliance
13. 10 Gavin Mikoloyck 28.60aPR Scottsbluff
14. 10 Albino Canales 29.50aPR Scottsbluff
11 Kysen Harris NT Alliance
12 Julian Ramos NT Chadron

400 Meters  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 12 Mason Hiemstra 51.59aSR Alliance
2. 12 McClain Adamson 52.47aPR Alliance
3. 12 Eric Pollack 52.52aPR Alliance
4. 10 Alexander Galindo 55.28aPR Scottsbluff
5. 12 Jake Lemmon 55.34aSR Chadron
6. 9 Michael Sorenson 58.53aPR Chadron

400 Meters  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 9 Dayton Richardson 60.21aPR Chadron
2. 9 Hayden Heine 63.39a Scottsbluff
3. 10 TJ Monroe 66.29aPR Chadron
4. 10 Albino Canales 70.73aPR Scottsbluff

800 Meters  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 11 Kaden Kindred 2:12.82aSR Alliance
2. 10 Avery Wicker 2:21.19aPR Scottsbluff
3. 12 Ian Papenfus 2:23.09a Scottsbluff
4. 10 Sawyer Haag 2:23.98aPR Chadron
5. 10 Daniel Wellnitz 2:24.55aPR Chadron
11 Kennedy Ronne DNS Scottsbluff

800 Meters  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 10 Nicandro Sierra-Torres 2:30.16aSR Scottsbluff
2. 11 Kamden McGrew 2:34.40aSR Scottsbluff
3. 11 Joseph Maag 2:35.17aSR Scottsbluff
4. 11 Emanuel Casillas 2:44.56aPR Scottsbluff

1600 Meters  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 11 Kennedy Ronne 5:07.51aSR Scottsbluff
2. 10 Devin Hughes 5:20.32aPR Alliance
3. 10 Alec Garcia 5:23.42aPR Alliance
4. 10 Nathan Burch 5:30.60a Chadron
5. 10 Sawyer Haag 5:39.09a Chadron
6. 11 Baiden Planansky 5:49.90a Hay Springs
7. 12 Zach Placek 6:04.73aPR Alliance
8. 12 Lance Cattin 6:30.00aPR Chadron
10 Benjamin Roberts NT Scottsbluff
10 Nathan Holloway NT Scottsbluff

1600 Meters  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 11 Dennis Vogl 5:21.39aSR Crawford
2. 10 Andrew Two Bulls 5:27.18aPR Crawford
3. 9 Isaac Trujillo 5:40.04aPR Scottsbluff
4. 10 Seth O’Rourke 6:28.09a Chadron

3200 Meters  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 10 Alec Garcia 11:41.68aPR Alliance
2. 10 Nathan Burch 11:49.54a Chadron
3. 12 Nicholas Perrin 11:54.32aPR Scottsbluff
11 Tyson Knaub DNS Alliance

3200 Meters  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 11 Dennis Vogl 11:51.60a Crawford
2. 10 Andrew Two Bulls 11:57.13aPR Crawford

110m Hurdles – 39″  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 12 Cameron Geary 16.81a Scottsbluff
2. 12 Dom Nobiling 17.71a Chadron
3. 11 Erik Folchert 18.04a Alliance
4. 10 Parker Dahlberg 18.06aPR Alliance
5. 10 Aiden Vaughn 19.28a Chadron
6. 10 Jackson Ceplecha 19.76a Scottsbluff

110m Hurdles – 39″  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 9 Garrett Reece 20.04a Chadron
2. 9 Luke Kahl 20.44aPR Chadron
3. 9 Daniel Perez 21.74a Scottsbluff

300m Hurdles – 36″  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 11 Erik Folchert 43.49aPR Alliance
2. 10 Parker Dahlberg 44.65aPR Alliance
3. 10 Jackson Ceplecha 47.60aPR Scottsbluff

300m Hurdles – 36″  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 9 Ransen Wilkins 46.46aPR Scottsbluff
2. 9 Daniel Perez 49.64a Scottsbluff
3. 9 Luke Kahl 50.45aPR Chadron
4. 9 Garrett Reece 50.90a Chadron
5. 9 Nathan Ackerman 52.70a Alliance

4×100 Relay  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. Anselmo Camacho
Jeremiah Delzer
Conner McCracken
Christopher Busby		 44.34a Scottsbluff
2. Jake Lemmon
Aiden Vaughn
Curtiss Bruhn
Dom Nobiling		 46.43a Chadron
3. Peyton Hudson
Dylan Osborn
Erik Folchert
Keegan Grant		 46.50a Alliance
4. Kade Moore
Brodey Planansky
Jarret Pieper
Charles Twarling		 48.70a Hay Springs

4×100 Relay  Division II – JV – Finals
1. Ransen Wilkins
Daniel Perez
Tyrone Shanks
Jayden Gardner		 48.73a Scottsbluff
2. Garrett Reece
Dawson Dunbar
Luke Kahl
Ryan Vahrenkamp		 51.55a Chadron
3. Jaxon Preble
Isaiah Martinez
Mario Garza
Henrik Saathoff		 53.17a Alliance
4. Kysen Harris
Chase Boyer
Jaime Fernandez
Colin Bartels		 54.54a Alliance

4×400 Relay  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. Eric Pollack
McClain Adamson
Devin Hughes
Mason Hiemstra		 3:30.03a Alliance
2. Luke Rohrer
Jeremiah Delzer
Cameron Geary
Josiah Lopez		 3:34.68a Scottsbluff

4×400 Relay  Division II – JV – Finals
1. Michael Sorenson
Dayton Richardson
Ryan Vahrenkamp
Chayton Bynes		 4:12.29a Chadron
2. Austin Wilson
Andrew Alvarez
Robert Murphy
Gavin Mikoloyck		 4:14.95a Scottsbluff

4×800 Relay  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. Kaden Kindred
Alec Garcia
Zach Placek
Tyson Knaub		 9:35.34a Alliance
2. Nathan Holloway
Ian Papenfus
Avery Wicker
Kennedy Ronne		 9:41.56a Scottsbluff
3. Michael Sorenson
Daniel Wellnitz
Sawyer Haag
Nathan Burch		 9:51.16a Chadron

4×800 Relay  Division II – JV – Finals
1. Emanuel Casillas
Joseph Maag
Kamden McGrew
Nicandro Sierra-Torres		 10:33.17a Scottsbluff

Shot Put – 12lb  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 12 Turner Scow 44-04.50 Scottsbluff
2. 12 Jeremiah Delzer 41-03.00PR Scottsbluff
3. 9 Isaiah Martinez 41-01.50 Alliance
4. 10 Mario Garza 39-09.00PR Alliance
5. 12 Lance Cattin 38-09.50PR Chadron
6. 10 Michael Matt 38-08.50PR Chadron
7. 9 Cody Hall 37-01.00PR Chadron
8. 10 Nicholas Maag 37-00.50PR Scottsbluff
9. 10 Jaxon Preble 36-11.00PR Alliance

Shot Put – 12lb  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 9 Kellen Hayes 37-08.50 Scottsbluff
2. 10 Seth Yarnell 37-03.00PR Scottsbluff
3. 12 Addison Smith 36-02.50PR Crawford
4. 12 Jordan Summers 35-06.00PR Crawford
5. 9 Jesse Stolley 34-09.00PR Chadron
6. 10 Maxwell Kishiyama 34-07.00 Scottsbluff
7. 9 Ethan Gion 34-05.75PR Scottsbluff
8. 12 Henrik Saathoff 32-05.00 Alliance
9. 10 Michael Gunwall 30-10.50 Chadron
10. 9 Andon Pittman 30-10.00 Scottsbluff
11. 12 Marc Espinoza 30-04.50 Crawford
12. 10 Lewis Wilson 29-04.00SR Oelrichs
13. 11 Bryan Sherlock 29-02.75PR Alliance
14. 11 Joseph McCloud 28-06.50 Scottsbluff
15. 9 Jacob Reich 25-06.00PR Crawford
16. 9 Kameron Kautz 24-03.50 Scottsbluff
17. 9 Talen Huggett 22-09.00 Crawford
18. 9 kiyon McGreevy 21-00.00PR Oelrichs
19. 9 Joseph Her Many Horses 19-01.75PR Oelrichs
20. 9 Winston Woerner 18-11.00 Alliance

Discus – 1.6kg  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 12 Turner Scow 154-11 Scottsbluff
2. 10 Nicholas Maag 106-10PR Scottsbluff
3. 11 Cooper Heusman 106-06 Chadron
4. 12 Lance Cattin 106-04 Chadron
5. 9 Isaiah Martinez 104-10 Alliance
6. 10 Mario Garza 104-06PR Alliance
7. 10 Michael Matt 97-02PR Chadron
8. 10 Tyler Smith 89-04 Scottsbluff
9. 10 Jaxon Preble 85-07 Alliance
12 Jarret Pieper ND Hay Springs

Discus – 1.6kg  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 10 Maxwell Kishiyama 99-06PR Scottsbluff
2. 9 Jesse Stolley 99-05PR Chadron
3. 12 Henrik Saathoff 95-03 Alliance
4. 9 Kellen Hayes 93-11.50 Scottsbluff
5. 10 Seth Yarnell 93-10PR Scottsbluff
6. 12 Marc Espinoza 90-07PR Crawford
7. 11 Joseph McCloud 89-05PR Scottsbluff
8. 9 Shane Frye 86-08 Chadron
9. 9 Andon Pittman 83-03.50PR Scottsbluff
10. 12 Jordan Summers 81-06.50PR Crawford
11. 12 Addison Smith 80-07 Crawford
12. 9 Jacob Reich 72-04PR Crawford
13. 9 Kameron Kautz 68-04PR Scottsbluff
14. 9 Talen Huggett 59-09.50PR Crawford
15. 11 Bryan Sherlock 56-02PR Alliance
16. 9 Winston Woerner 50-09 Alliance
9 kiyon McGreevy ND Oelrichs
9 Ethan Gion ND Scottsbluff

High Jump  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 12 Conner McCracken 6-03.00 Scottsbluff
2. 10 James Bruner 6-01.00PR Scottsbluff
3. 10 Brodey Planansky 5-07.00PR Hay Springs
10 Keegan Grant NH Alliance
11 Baiden Planansky NH Hay Springs

High Jump  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 9 Jayden Gardner 5-07.00PR Scottsbluff
2. 11 Will Ackerman 5-05.00SR Crawford
3. 9 Chayton Bynes 5-03.00 Chadron
4. 9 Jakob Houchin 5-01.00PR Scottsbluff
9 Hays Frahm NH Crawford

Pole Vault  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 10 Keegan Grant 11-06.00 Alliance
2. 9 Aaron Price 11-00.00 Scottsbluff
2. 12 Perris Magdaleno 11-00.00 Scottsbluff
4. 11 Brady Ellis 10-06.00PR Alliance
5. 10 Parker Dahlberg 10-00.00SR Alliance

Pole Vault  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 11 Brock Nikont 10-00.00PR Scottsbluff
2. 9 Karsen Leonard 9-06.00PR Scottsbluff
3. 10 Samuel Vidlak 9-00.00 Scottsbluff
4. 12 Henrik Saathoff 8-06.00 Alliance

Long Jump  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 12 Christopher Busby 21-02.00PR Scottsbluff
2. 12 Reece Jensen 20-09.75PR Alliance
3. 12 Josiah Lopez 20-02.75SR Scottsbluff
4. 10 Brodey Planansky 19-06.00 Hay Springs
5. 10 James Bruner 19-05.75 Scottsbluff
6. 12 Jake Lemmon 18-05.50PR Chadron
7. 11 Peyton Hudson 18-03.50PR Alliance
11 Kirk Sanders ND Alliance
11 Baiden Planansky ND Hay Springs
12 Jarret Pieper ND Hay Springs

Long Jump  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 9 Tyrone Shanks 18-08.50PR Scottsbluff
2. 11 Will Ackerman 18-03.50PR Crawford
3. 9 Hayden Heine 18-01.50PR Scottsbluff
4. 9 Jayden Gardner 18-01.00PR Scottsbluff
5. 9 Jakob Houchin 17-07.50PR Scottsbluff
6. 9 Ransen Wilkins 17-05.25PR Scottsbluff
7. 11 Dennis Vogl 17-04.00PR Crawford
8. 9 Dawson Dunbar 16-11.00 Chadron
9. 12 Addison Smith 15-02.75PR Crawford
11 Jeeter Shockey ND Oelrichs
11 Andrew Alvarez ND Scottsbluff
12 Marc Espinoza ND Crawford
11 Kysen Harris ND Alliance

Triple Jump  Division I – Varsity – Finals
1. 12 Cameron Geary 41-06.00PR Scottsbluff
2. 12 Josiah Lopez 41-05.75PR Scottsbluff
3. 12 Clark Riesen 39-07.50PR Chadron
4. 12 Reece Jensen 39-06.25 Alliance
5. 10 James Bruner 37-09.00PR Scottsbluff
6. 9 Kellen Muhr 37-07.00PR Alliance
7. 11 Curtiss Bruhn 36-05.50SR Chadron
8. 9 Cody Hall 32-00.25 Chadron

Triple Jump  Division II – JV – Finals
1. 9 Colin Bartels 37-05.00PR Alliance
2. 10 Chase Boyer 35-08.00 Alliance

