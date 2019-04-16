2019 Alliance Invite Track & Field Meet – Boys Results

2019 Alliance Invite Track & Field Meet
Alliance, NE
April 16, 2019
BOYS RESULTS
|
100 Meters Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|11
|Brock Brass
|11.20hPR
|Alliance
|2.
|10
|Anselmo Camacho
|11.30hPR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|12
|Conner McCracken
|11.31hPR
|Scottsbluff
|4.
|11
|Peyton Hudson
|11.40hPR
|Alliance
|5.
|10
|Dylan Osborn
|11.90h
|Alliance
|6.
|10
|Alexander Galindo
|11.91hPR
|Scottsbluff
|7.
|10
|Aiden Vaughn
|12.00hPR
|Chadron
|8.
|10
|Charles Twarling
|12.01hPR
|Hay Springs
|9.
|10
|Jiesinh Sayaloune
|12.10hSR
|Chadron
|10.
|11
|Curtiss Bruhn
|12.11hSR
|Chadron
|11.
|10
|Kade Moore
|12.60hPR
|Hay Springs
|
100 Meters Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|9
|Tyrone Shanks
|11.90aPR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|12
|Julian Ramos
|12.10aPR
|Chadron
|3.
|9
|Robert Murphy
|12.20aPR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|11
|Dennis Vogl
|12.20aPR
|Crawford
|5.
|11
|Will Ackerman
|12.50aPR
|Crawford
|5.
|11
|Austin Wilson
|12.50aPR
|Scottsbluff
|7.
|9
|Chayton Bynes
|12.51aPR
|Chadron
|8.
|10
|Lewis Wilson
|13.10aPR
|Oelrichs
|8.
|12
|Jordan Summers
|13.10aPR
|Crawford
|10.
|10
|Gavin Mikoloyck
|13.30aPR
|Scottsbluff
|11.
|12
|Jaime Fernandez
|13.40aPR
|Alliance
|12.
|12
|Addison Smith
|13.60aPR
|Crawford
|13.
|12
|Marc Espinoza
|14.10aPR
|Crawford
|14.
|9
|Jacob Reich
|15.90aPR
|Crawford
|15.
|9
|Talen Huggett
|17.30aPR
|Crawford
|16.
|9
|Peter Dunmire
|17.50aPR
|Scottsbluff
|9
|Colin Bartels
|NT
|Alliance
|
200 Meters Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Christopher Busby
|22.50hSR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|10
|Anselmo Camacho
|23.00hPR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|12
|Jake Lemmon
|23.30hPR
|Chadron
|4.
|10
|Dylan Osborn
|24.30hPR
|Alliance
|5.
|10
|Keegan Grant
|24.80hSR
|Alliance
|6.
|10
|Charles Twarling
|25.00hPR
|Hay Springs
|7.
|10
|Jiesinh Sayaloune
|25.10hSR
|Chadron
|8.
|9
|Kellen Muhr
|26.10hPR
|Alliance
|10
|Alexander Galindo
|NT
|Scottsbluff
|
200 Meters Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|10
|Chase Boyer
|25.30aPR
|Alliance
|2.
|9
|Tyrone Shanks
|25.31aPR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|9
|Ryan Vahrenkamp
|25.50aPR
|Chadron
|4.
|11
|Will Ackerman
|25.70aPR
|Crawford
|5.
|9
|Robert Murphy
|26.20aPR
|Scottsbluff
|6.
|9
|Dawson Dunbar
|26.30aPR
|Chadron
|7.
|9
|Chayton Bynes
|26.90aPR
|Chadron
|8.
|9
|Dayton Richardson
|27.00a
|Chadron
|9.
|9
|Hayden Heine
|27.30aPR
|Scottsbluff
|10.
|12
|Jaime Fernandez
|28.00a
|Alliance
|11.
|10
|TJ Monroe
|28.30aPR
|Chadron
|12.
|9
|Nathan Ackerman
|28.40aPR
|Alliance
|13.
|10
|Gavin Mikoloyck
|28.60aPR
|Scottsbluff
|14.
|10
|Albino Canales
|29.50aPR
|Scottsbluff
|11
|Kysen Harris
|NT
|Alliance
|12
|Julian Ramos
|NT
|Chadron
|
400 Meters Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Mason Hiemstra
|51.59aSR
|Alliance
|2.
|12
|McClain Adamson
|52.47aPR
|Alliance
|3.
|12
|Eric Pollack
|52.52aPR
|Alliance
|4.
|10
|Alexander Galindo
|55.28aPR
|Scottsbluff
|5.
|12
|Jake Lemmon
|55.34aSR
|Chadron
|6.
|9
|Michael Sorenson
|58.53aPR
|Chadron
|
400 Meters Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|9
|Dayton Richardson
|60.21aPR
|Chadron
|2.
|9
|Hayden Heine
|63.39a
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|10
|TJ Monroe
|66.29aPR
|Chadron
|4.
|10
|Albino Canales
|70.73aPR
|Scottsbluff
|
800 Meters Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|11
|Kaden Kindred
|2:12.82aSR
|Alliance
|2.
|10
|Avery Wicker
|2:21.19aPR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|12
|Ian Papenfus
|2:23.09a
|Scottsbluff
|4.
|10
|Sawyer Haag
|2:23.98aPR
|Chadron
|5.
|10
|Daniel Wellnitz
|2:24.55aPR
|Chadron
|11
|Kennedy Ronne
|DNS
|Scottsbluff
|
800 Meters Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|10
|Nicandro Sierra-Torres
|2:30.16aSR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|11
|Kamden McGrew
|2:34.40aSR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|11
|Joseph Maag
|2:35.17aSR
|Scottsbluff
|4.
|11
|Emanuel Casillas
|2:44.56aPR
|Scottsbluff
|
1600 Meters Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|11
|Kennedy Ronne
|5:07.51aSR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|10
|Devin Hughes
|5:20.32aPR
|Alliance
|3.
|10
|Alec Garcia
|5:23.42aPR
|Alliance
|4.
|10
|Nathan Burch
|5:30.60a
|Chadron
|5.
|10
|Sawyer Haag
|5:39.09a
|Chadron
|6.
|11
|Baiden Planansky
|5:49.90a
|Hay Springs
|7.
|12
|Zach Placek
|6:04.73aPR
|Alliance
|8.
|12
|Lance Cattin
|6:30.00aPR
|Chadron
|10
|Benjamin Roberts
|NT
|Scottsbluff
|10
|Nathan Holloway
|NT
|Scottsbluff
|
1600 Meters Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|11
|Dennis Vogl
|5:21.39aSR
|Crawford
|2.
|10
|Andrew Two Bulls
|5:27.18aPR
|Crawford
|3.
|9
|Isaac Trujillo
|5:40.04aPR
|Scottsbluff
|4.
|10
|Seth O’Rourke
|6:28.09a
|Chadron
|
3200 Meters Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|10
|Alec Garcia
|11:41.68aPR
|Alliance
|2.
|10
|Nathan Burch
|11:49.54a
|Chadron
|3.
|12
|Nicholas Perrin
|11:54.32aPR
|Scottsbluff
|11
|Tyson Knaub
|DNS
|Alliance
|
3200 Meters Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|11
|Dennis Vogl
|11:51.60a
|Crawford
|2.
|10
|Andrew Two Bulls
|11:57.13aPR
|Crawford
|
110m Hurdles – 39″ Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Cameron Geary
|16.81a
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|12
|Dom Nobiling
|17.71a
|Chadron
|3.
|11
|Erik Folchert
|18.04a
|Alliance
|4.
|10
|Parker Dahlberg
|18.06aPR
|Alliance
|5.
|10
|Aiden Vaughn
|19.28a
|Chadron
|6.
|10
|Jackson Ceplecha
|19.76a
|Scottsbluff
|
110m Hurdles – 39″ Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|9
|Garrett Reece
|20.04a
|Chadron
|2.
|9
|Luke Kahl
|20.44aPR
|Chadron
|3.
|9
|Daniel Perez
|21.74a
|Scottsbluff
|
300m Hurdles – 36″ Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|11
|Erik Folchert
|43.49aPR
|Alliance
|2.
|10
|Parker Dahlberg
|44.65aPR
|Alliance
|3.
|10
|Jackson Ceplecha
|47.60aPR
|Scottsbluff
|
300m Hurdles – 36″ Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|9
|Ransen Wilkins
|46.46aPR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|9
|Daniel Perez
|49.64a
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|9
|Luke Kahl
|50.45aPR
|Chadron
|4.
|9
|Garrett Reece
|50.90a
|Chadron
|5.
|9
|Nathan Ackerman
|52.70a
|Alliance
|
4×100 Relay Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|Anselmo Camacho
Jeremiah Delzer
Conner McCracken
Christopher Busby
|44.34a
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|Jake Lemmon
Aiden Vaughn
Curtiss Bruhn
Dom Nobiling
|46.43a
|Chadron
|3.
|Peyton Hudson
Dylan Osborn
Erik Folchert
Keegan Grant
|46.50a
|Alliance
|4.
|Kade Moore
Brodey Planansky
Jarret Pieper
Charles Twarling
|48.70a
|Hay Springs
|
4×100 Relay Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|Ransen Wilkins
Daniel Perez
Tyrone Shanks
Jayden Gardner
|48.73a
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|Garrett Reece
Dawson Dunbar
Luke Kahl
Ryan Vahrenkamp
|51.55a
|Chadron
|3.
|Jaxon Preble
Isaiah Martinez
Mario Garza
Henrik Saathoff
|53.17a
|Alliance
|4.
|Kysen Harris
Chase Boyer
Jaime Fernandez
Colin Bartels
|54.54a
|Alliance
|
4×400 Relay Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|Eric Pollack
McClain Adamson
Devin Hughes
Mason Hiemstra
|3:30.03a
|Alliance
|2.
|Luke Rohrer
Jeremiah Delzer
Cameron Geary
Josiah Lopez
|3:34.68a
|Scottsbluff
|
4×400 Relay Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|Michael Sorenson
Dayton Richardson
Ryan Vahrenkamp
Chayton Bynes
|4:12.29a
|Chadron
|2.
|Austin Wilson
Andrew Alvarez
Robert Murphy
Gavin Mikoloyck
|4:14.95a
|Scottsbluff
|
4×800 Relay Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|Kaden Kindred
Alec Garcia
Zach Placek
Tyson Knaub
|9:35.34a
|Alliance
|2.
|Nathan Holloway
Ian Papenfus
Avery Wicker
Kennedy Ronne
|9:41.56a
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|Michael Sorenson
Daniel Wellnitz
Sawyer Haag
Nathan Burch
|9:51.16a
|Chadron
|
4×800 Relay Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|Emanuel Casillas
Joseph Maag
Kamden McGrew
Nicandro Sierra-Torres
|10:33.17a
|Scottsbluff
|
Shot Put – 12lb Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Turner Scow
|44-04.50
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|12
|Jeremiah Delzer
|41-03.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|9
|Isaiah Martinez
|41-01.50
|Alliance
|4.
|10
|Mario Garza
|39-09.00PR
|Alliance
|5.
|12
|Lance Cattin
|38-09.50PR
|Chadron
|6.
|10
|Michael Matt
|38-08.50PR
|Chadron
|7.
|9
|Cody Hall
|37-01.00PR
|Chadron
|8.
|10
|Nicholas Maag
|37-00.50PR
|Scottsbluff
|9.
|10
|Jaxon Preble
|36-11.00PR
|Alliance
|
Shot Put – 12lb Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|9
|Kellen Hayes
|37-08.50
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|10
|Seth Yarnell
|37-03.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|12
|Addison Smith
|36-02.50PR
|Crawford
|4.
|12
|Jordan Summers
|35-06.00PR
|Crawford
|5.
|9
|Jesse Stolley
|34-09.00PR
|Chadron
|6.
|10
|Maxwell Kishiyama
|34-07.00
|Scottsbluff
|7.
|9
|Ethan Gion
|34-05.75PR
|Scottsbluff
|8.
|12
|Henrik Saathoff
|32-05.00
|Alliance
|9.
|10
|Michael Gunwall
|30-10.50
|Chadron
|10.
|9
|Andon Pittman
|30-10.00
|Scottsbluff
|11.
|12
|Marc Espinoza
|30-04.50
|Crawford
|12.
|10
|Lewis Wilson
|29-04.00SR
|Oelrichs
|13.
|11
|Bryan Sherlock
|29-02.75PR
|Alliance
|14.
|11
|Joseph McCloud
|28-06.50
|Scottsbluff
|15.
|9
|Jacob Reich
|25-06.00PR
|Crawford
|16.
|9
|Kameron Kautz
|24-03.50
|Scottsbluff
|17.
|9
|Talen Huggett
|22-09.00
|Crawford
|18.
|9
|kiyon McGreevy
|21-00.00PR
|Oelrichs
|19.
|9
|Joseph Her Many Horses
|19-01.75PR
|Oelrichs
|20.
|9
|Winston Woerner
|18-11.00
|Alliance
|
Discus – 1.6kg Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Turner Scow
|154-11
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|10
|Nicholas Maag
|106-10PR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|11
|Cooper Heusman
|106-06
|Chadron
|4.
|12
|Lance Cattin
|106-04
|Chadron
|5.
|9
|Isaiah Martinez
|104-10
|Alliance
|6.
|10
|Mario Garza
|104-06PR
|Alliance
|7.
|10
|Michael Matt
|97-02PR
|Chadron
|8.
|10
|Tyler Smith
|89-04
|Scottsbluff
|9.
|10
|Jaxon Preble
|85-07
|Alliance
|12
|Jarret Pieper
|ND
|Hay Springs
|
Discus – 1.6kg Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|10
|Maxwell Kishiyama
|99-06PR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|9
|Jesse Stolley
|99-05PR
|Chadron
|3.
|12
|Henrik Saathoff
|95-03
|Alliance
|4.
|9
|Kellen Hayes
|93-11.50
|Scottsbluff
|5.
|10
|Seth Yarnell
|93-10PR
|Scottsbluff
|6.
|12
|Marc Espinoza
|90-07PR
|Crawford
|7.
|11
|Joseph McCloud
|89-05PR
|Scottsbluff
|8.
|9
|Shane Frye
|86-08
|Chadron
|9.
|9
|Andon Pittman
|83-03.50PR
|Scottsbluff
|10.
|12
|Jordan Summers
|81-06.50PR
|Crawford
|11.
|12
|Addison Smith
|80-07
|Crawford
|12.
|9
|Jacob Reich
|72-04PR
|Crawford
|13.
|9
|Kameron Kautz
|68-04PR
|Scottsbluff
|14.
|9
|Talen Huggett
|59-09.50PR
|Crawford
|15.
|11
|Bryan Sherlock
|56-02PR
|Alliance
|16.
|9
|Winston Woerner
|50-09
|Alliance
|9
|kiyon McGreevy
|ND
|Oelrichs
|9
|Ethan Gion
|ND
|Scottsbluff
|
High Jump Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Conner McCracken
|6-03.00
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|10
|James Bruner
|6-01.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|10
|Brodey Planansky
|5-07.00PR
|Hay Springs
|10
|Keegan Grant
|NH
|Alliance
|11
|Baiden Planansky
|NH
|Hay Springs
|
High Jump Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|9
|Jayden Gardner
|5-07.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|11
|Will Ackerman
|5-05.00SR
|Crawford
|3.
|9
|Chayton Bynes
|5-03.00
|Chadron
|4.
|9
|Jakob Houchin
|5-01.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|9
|Hays Frahm
|NH
|Crawford
|
Pole Vault Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|10
|Keegan Grant
|11-06.00
|Alliance
|2.
|9
|Aaron Price
|11-00.00
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|12
|Perris Magdaleno
|11-00.00
|Scottsbluff
|4.
|11
|Brady Ellis
|10-06.00PR
|Alliance
|5.
|10
|Parker Dahlberg
|10-00.00SR
|Alliance
|
Pole Vault Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|11
|Brock Nikont
|10-00.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|9
|Karsen Leonard
|9-06.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|10
|Samuel Vidlak
|9-00.00
|Scottsbluff
|4.
|12
|Henrik Saathoff
|8-06.00
|Alliance
|
Long Jump Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Christopher Busby
|21-02.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|12
|Reece Jensen
|20-09.75PR
|Alliance
|3.
|12
|Josiah Lopez
|20-02.75SR
|Scottsbluff
|4.
|10
|Brodey Planansky
|19-06.00
|Hay Springs
|5.
|10
|James Bruner
|19-05.75
|Scottsbluff
|6.
|12
|Jake Lemmon
|18-05.50PR
|Chadron
|7.
|11
|Peyton Hudson
|18-03.50PR
|Alliance
|11
|Kirk Sanders
|ND
|Alliance
|11
|Baiden Planansky
|ND
|Hay Springs
|12
|Jarret Pieper
|ND
|Hay Springs
|
Long Jump Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|9
|Tyrone Shanks
|18-08.50PR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|11
|Will Ackerman
|18-03.50PR
|Crawford
|3.
|9
|Hayden Heine
|18-01.50PR
|Scottsbluff
|4.
|9
|Jayden Gardner
|18-01.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|5.
|9
|Jakob Houchin
|17-07.50PR
|Scottsbluff
|6.
|9
|Ransen Wilkins
|17-05.25PR
|Scottsbluff
|7.
|11
|Dennis Vogl
|17-04.00PR
|Crawford
|8.
|9
|Dawson Dunbar
|16-11.00
|Chadron
|9.
|12
|Addison Smith
|15-02.75PR
|Crawford
|11
|Jeeter Shockey
|ND
|Oelrichs
|11
|Andrew Alvarez
|ND
|Scottsbluff
|12
|Marc Espinoza
|ND
|Crawford
|11
|Kysen Harris
|ND
|Alliance
|
Triple Jump Division I – Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Cameron Geary
|41-06.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|2.
|12
|Josiah Lopez
|41-05.75PR
|Scottsbluff
|3.
|12
|Clark Riesen
|39-07.50PR
|Chadron
|4.
|12
|Reece Jensen
|39-06.25
|Alliance
|5.
|10
|James Bruner
|37-09.00PR
|Scottsbluff
|6.
|9
|Kellen Muhr
|37-07.00PR
|Alliance
|7.
|11
|Curtiss Bruhn
|36-05.50SR
|Chadron
|8.
|9
|Cody Hall
|32-00.25
|Chadron
|
Triple Jump Division II – JV – Finals
|1.
|9
|Colin Bartels
|37-05.00PR
|Alliance
|2.
|10
|Chase Boyer
|35-08.00
|Alliance
Results: Athletic.net
Leave a Reply