2019 AHS Athletic Banquet held Tuesday night

Alliance High School celebrated a succcessful school year at the annual Athletic Banquet Tuesday night. Activities Administrator Anita James and A-Club President Ryley Rolls listed the many accomplishments of AHS student athletes during the 2018-19 school year and thanked the Parents, School Administrators, Board of Education, Special Guests and the entire Alliance Community for their support. Head Coaches from each sport recognized their Senior Athletes and Letterwinners and several special awards were presented.

Honorary A-Club Award, went to long time Activity Bus Driver, Brenda Schrum. Charles J. Sherlock Senior Citizen Booster Award went to Tom Cyza.

Other Awards:

Outstanding A-Club Member….Mason Hiemstra

“Great Day to Be A Bulldog”, A-Club Scholarship…Madison Gibson

Mike Garwood Memorial Scholarship….Blythe Boness and Cade Stephenson

Amy Stephens Scholarship….Ryley Rolls

Western Conference Student Activities Scholarship….Ryley Rolls and Cade Stephenson

3-D Sports Award….Mason Hiemstra

12 Letter Award….Mason Hiemstra….7th, 12 letter winner in school history.

Western Conference Scholar Athlete Awards….Diana Acosta, McClain Adamson, Khloe Felker, Erik Folchert, Tanner Holten, Taylor Manion, Zachary Placek, Megan Oligmueller, Lilly Otto, Ryley Rolls, Cade Stephenson, Elise Stoike, Payton Weber.

Girl Athlete of the Year…..Ryley Rolls

Boy Athlete of the Year….Mason Hiemstra

Elected as A-Club Officers for the 2019-20 School Year:

Sgt at Arms…..Colter Mann

Sectretary/Treasurer…Laykin Sperl

Vice President…Lilly Otto

President…Joel Baker