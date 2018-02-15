2018 State Finals Wrestling: Alliance and Hemingford Results

Alliance and Hemingford bring a combined 13 wrestlers to state competition at the Century Link Center in Omaha Thursday-Saturday February 15-17. Below is a list of Box Butte County wrestlers by weight class. Match results for each wrestler will be updated throughout the tournament, and audio for medal matches will be posted.

ALLIANCE

106 – Paul Ruff

MATCH 1 defeats Luke Bailey of Blair, 4-2 decision in OT. Moves into quarterfinals.

MATCH 2 v. Gabe Grice of Omaha Gross.

120 – Evan Steggs

MATCH 1 defeats Joey Orsi of OM Scutt, 7-2 decision. Moves into quarterfinals.

132 – Asa Johnson

MATCH 1 defeats Juan Vergara of Wayne, 22-5 Technical Fall. Moves into quarterfinals.

145 – Jorgen Johnson

MATCH 1 v. Jordan Moyer of Neb. City

152 – Braydon Wilson

MATCH 1 v. Kaleb Connoyer of Waverly

160 – Lane Applegarth

MATCH 1 v. Rhett Trail of Neb. City

220 – Baily Hood

MATCH 1 v. Jordan Kavulak of Seward

285 – Nathan Lauder

MATCH 1 v. Marcos Martinez of Grand Island NW

HEMINGFORD

113 – Jaydon Walker

MATCH 1 v. Cameron Wilkenson of Neligh-Oakdale

126 – Carter Buchheit

MATCH 1 v. Keegan Casey of Thayer Central

145 – Tyler Coleman

MATCH 1 v. Dalton Bohac of East Butler

182 – Jake Sellman

MATCH 1 v. Daniel Duffy of Kenesaw

285 – Cade Payne

MATCH 1 v. Seth Totten of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur