2018 State Finals Wrestling: Alliance and Hemingford Results

Alliance and Hemingford bring a combined 13 wrestlers to state competition at the Century Link Center in Omaha Thursday-Saturday February 15-17.  Below is a list of Box Butte County wrestlers by weight class.  Match results for each wrestler will be updated throughout the tournament, and audio for medal matches will be posted.

ALLIANCE

106 – Paul Ruff
MATCH 1 defeats Luke Bailey of Blair, 4-2 decision in OT.  Moves into quarterfinals.
MATCH 2 v. Gabe Grice of Omaha Gross.

120 – Evan Steggs
MATCH 1 defeats Joey Orsi of OM Scutt, 7-2 decision.  Moves into quarterfinals.

132 – Asa Johnson
MATCH 1 defeats  Juan Vergara of Wayne, 22-5 Technical Fall.  Moves into quarterfinals.

145 – Jorgen Johnson
MATCH 1 v. Jordan Moyer of Neb. City

152 – Braydon Wilson
MATCH 1 v. Kaleb Connoyer of Waverly

160 – Lane Applegarth
MATCH 1 v. Rhett Trail of Neb. City

220 – Baily Hood
MATCH 1 v. Jordan Kavulak of Seward

285 – Nathan Lauder
MATCH 1 v. Marcos Martinez of Grand Island NW

 

HEMINGFORD

113 – Jaydon Walker
MATCH 1 v. Cameron Wilkenson of Neligh-Oakdale

126 – Carter Buchheit
MATCH 1 v. Keegan Casey of Thayer Central

145 – Tyler Coleman
MATCH 1 v. Dalton Bohac of East Butler

182 – Jake Sellman
MATCH 1 v. Daniel Duffy of Kenesaw

285 – Cade Payne
MATCH 1 v. Seth Totten of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur

