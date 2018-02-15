2018 State Finals Wrestling: Alliance and Hemingford Results

Alliance and Hemingford bring a combined 13 wrestlers to state competition at the Century Link Center in Omaha Thursday-Saturday February 15-17. Below is a list of Box Butte County wrestlers by weight class. Match results for each wrestler will be updated throughout the tournament, and audio for medal matches will be posted.
ALLIANCE
106 – Paul Ruff
MATCH 1 defeats Luke Bailey of Blair, 4-2 decision in OT. Moves into quarterfinals.
MATCH 2 v. Gabe Grice of Omaha Gross.
120 – Evan Steggs
MATCH 1 defeats Joey Orsi of OM Scutt, 7-2 decision. Moves into quarterfinals.
132 – Asa Johnson
MATCH 1 defeats Juan Vergara of Wayne, 22-5 Technical Fall. Moves into quarterfinals.
145 – Jorgen Johnson
MATCH 1 v. Jordan Moyer of Neb. City
152 – Braydon Wilson
MATCH 1 v. Kaleb Connoyer of Waverly
160 – Lane Applegarth
MATCH 1 v. Rhett Trail of Neb. City
220 – Baily Hood
MATCH 1 v. Jordan Kavulak of Seward
285 – Nathan Lauder
MATCH 1 v. Marcos Martinez of Grand Island NW
HEMINGFORD
113 – Jaydon Walker
MATCH 1 v. Cameron Wilkenson of Neligh-Oakdale
126 – Carter Buchheit
MATCH 1 v. Keegan Casey of Thayer Central
145 – Tyler Coleman
MATCH 1 v. Dalton Bohac of East Butler
182 – Jake Sellman
MATCH 1 v. Daniel Duffy of Kenesaw
285 – Cade Payne
MATCH 1 v. Seth Totten of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur
